Jimmy Kimmel Shares Honest Thoughts On His Late-Night TV Future At ABC

Jimmy Kimmel has been around long enough to see his competition shift from David Letterman and Jay Leno to Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon. He’s also seen the late-night circle transition from being super competitive to much friendlier amongst TV hosts. (This notion was solidified by his April’s Fools swap with Fallon this year.) But there's a chance that his role in that dynamic may not last much longer, based on the honest thoughts he shared regarding his late-night future at ABC.

The veteran TV personality spoke with Variety about his future in the late-night space. At the moment, Jimmy Kimmel Live! is preparing for its twentieth anniversary, a major milestone for the eponymous host and his colleagues. He only has one year left on his contract with ABC, though and, when it comes to the future, he's thinking "a lot" about what might come:

I wish I knew I was gonna do. I have moments where I go, ‘I cannot do this anymore.’ And I have moments where I go, ‘What am I gonna do with my life if I’m not doing this anymore?’ It’s a very complicated thing. And there are practical considerations, and there are family and friend considerations and coworker considerations. And eventually, I am going to have to stop doing this. I’m not going to do this forever. I would not be honest at all if I said that I have decided one way or the other. I’m thinking about it a lot, though.

There’s certainly nothing wrong with the late-night host weighing his options before he makes a definite decision regarding his long-running show's future. Clearly he knows there are a number of variables to consider here. While he may be front and center, there’s also a village of writers and crew members who depend on the talk show for work. Of course, the star also has to take into account what's best for his own family.

You really can't blame him if he does decide to hang it up next year. Viewers have heard former late-night hosts like Conan O’Brien and David Letterman speak on the harsh nature of the late-night grind. Headlining a nightly show isn’t something that a person can do their entire life. With that said, the next question would be what would Jimmy Kimmel do after his hosting stint is over?

If he decides to renew his contract, he could try his hand at hosting the Oscars again (though he did call the job a "nightmare"). Or he could continue to host in another medium, as the comedian could forge a new platform where he gives more of his takes on news, politics, and Hollywood. He could follow Letterman and Jon Stewart into the streaming space or go take on both on and off-camera projects like Conan O’Brien. There's also, and this is a long shot, the prospect of him creating a modern version of The Man Show. So regardless of whether he stays at ABC or leaves, the world is still his oyster.

As you await a decision on his future, watch Jimmy Kimmel Live! weeknights at 11:35 pm EST on ABC. Also, look over CinemaBlend's 2022 TV schedule to keep up with your favorite late-night talk shows.