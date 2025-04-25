Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Just Revealed A Messy Twist In Connor's Relationship, And I Can See This Getting Complicated

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage episode “TV Money." Stream it with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

Ever since I started watching Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage on CBS, I've been all-in on learning more about Connor McAllister. Not only is he solidly in Georgie's corner in this new marriage, but he also has a number of strange quirks, like being friends with Jay Leno, which make me want to know more about him. It looks like that may happen, as the latest episode set up a Connor storyline with his girlfriend Chloe that could get messy.

I'm not sure we need more messiness in the CBS comedy when a new character is coming in to shake things up in the Season 1 finale, but Georgie and Mandy can't have all the fun. Connor's relationship with Chloe took an interesting turn due to her living situation, and I can see that leading to some family tension down the line.

Chloe's Big Reveal In Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Could Kick Off A Big Story For Connor

Connor initially invited Chloe to stay in his room after she revealed her house was being fumigated, but eventually became overwhelmed due to not having any privacy, and asked if she could leave. He explained that it wasn't because he was annoyed by her, but because he was forced to be "too normal" in the company of others.

Chloe then confessed that she had nowhere to go because she was homeless. She had been sleeping on a friend's couch, but was kicked out and had nowhere else to stay. Connor asked her to stay, and after playing some Devo, it seemed they had no problem being weird together.

How Connor And Chloe's Story May Get Messy

Chloe has nowhere to go, and so far, is living in Connor's room unbeknownst to anyone else in his family. He can only smuggle food for two up to his room for so long before someone figures it out, and with Jim McAllister already griping about paying for so many people living for free under his roof, I'm sure one more adult will send him over the edge.

Of course, Connor can always point out that Georgie and his sister Mandy both live in the house for free with CeeCee. Not only does he not have a child that requires care and feeding, but he's also staying with Chloe in the room above the garage, disconnected from the house. It would be hard to put your foot down as a parent with Connor when his sister is already being helped so much.

While I don't know for sure if this will be an issue or Chloe will be staying in the garage indefinitely, we do know she'll be back in an upcoming episode, "Ladies Love Brunch." The episode will feature Audrey meeting Chloe for the first time, which is something Connor wanted to put off for as long as possible. Given I've speculated that tension with Audrey and Georgie is one reason the title characters will end up splitting, I don't blame Connor for wanting to delay that meeting. We will see how this plays out and if it gets messy.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is one of the best shows part of the 2025 TV schedule, so be sure to catch it on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Those who are behind should catch up now on Paramount+, becuase the Season 1 finale is coming up soon!