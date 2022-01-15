John Stamos Calls It The ‘ Hardest Day’ As Fuller House Cast, Family And More Mourn At Bob Saget’s Funeral

Hollywood, and the public as a whole, is still mourning the loss of actor and comedian Bob Saget, who died nearly a week ago at the age of 65. Since then, fans and celebrities alike have been paying tribute to the late star, remarking not only on his talents as a performer but also his kindness as a human being. Many are taking the news quite hard, including his Full House co-stars. Saget’s longtime friend and collaborator, John Stamos, has been incredibly open about how he’s been processing his on-screen brother-in-law’s death. And ahead of Saget’s funeral service, Stamos commented on what he calls “the hardest day” of his life.

Bob Saget’s funeral was held this past Friday, January 14th, during which John Stamos served as one of the pallbearers. Earlier in the day, he took to Twitter to open about his feelings ahead of the service. His sentiments were emotional but eloquently summed up the feelings that most of us have ahead of laying a loved one to rest:

Today will be the hardest day of my life. God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.

The Big Shot star was friends with the late actor for well over thirty years and, in the process, they formed a brother-like bond. This included attending each other’s weddings and exchanging birthday wishes on an annual basis. It goes without saying that John Stamos feels the actor’s loss more than most people, and the service must’ve been a tough experience. Thankfully, though, it seems he and Bob Saget’s family had plenty of support that day.

Hundreds of people attended the Dirty Work director’s funeral at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills, according to TMZ . The site reports that the massive crowd, which reportedly consisted of at least 300 people, actually caused cemetery staff members to bring out folding chairs in order to accommodate everyone.

The event also welcomed a significant number of Hollywood stars, including Full House cast members like Candace Cameron and Jodie Sweetin, who previously made a vow in reference to her late co-star in reference to the funeral. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who issued a rare public statement after news of their co-star's death broke, were also in attendance. Other major figures like Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Kathy Griffin and Norman Lear. In addition, Dave Coulier, John Mayer, Jeff Ross, and Netflix’s Ted Sarandos were among the pallbearers.

It’s no surprise that so many people showed up to pay their respects to Bob Saget and it’s especially sweet to see so many of his fellow comedians show their support. After news of his death broke, stars like Adam Sander and Pete Davidson paid tribute to him on social media. Drew Carey also shared a fun story about Saget, which sweetly exemplified his kindness. Steve Harvey even recently opened up about receiving an email from his late friend only days before he passed away.

It’s more than evident that Bob Saget left an indelible mark on those who knew him, and he’ll sorely be missed. Still, it’s nice to see that John Stamos and his friends and family were seemingly able to give him a loving send-off that was fitting of the person he was.