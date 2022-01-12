Full House Star Jodie Sweetin Remembers Bob Saget, Has One 'Vow' For His Funeral

Hollywood and the public as a whole continue to mourn the loss of veteran actor and comedian Bob Saget. The beloved entertainer died at the age of 65 this past weekend in Orlando and, since the news broke, many have been sharing their fondest memories of him. A number of these tributes have come from his Full House co-stars, who lovingly remember him for his kindness and humorous nature. Jodie Sweetin, who played Saget’s TV middle child Stephanie Tanner, shared some sweet words of her own and also made a sweet “vow” pertaining to the late star’s funeral.

Based on what’s been said, Bob Saget was very protective of his younger stars, and Jodie Sweetin’s recent comments on Instagram beautifully exemplify this. Sweetin knew a lot about her co-star, which, of course, included his career as a raunchy (and celebrated) comedian. As a result, the promise she made for his funeral is incredibly on brand:

I’ll miss you Bob. I’ll make sure and tell an inappropriate joke at your funeral. In your honor. I know you would’ve wanted that. But you were supposed to be here longer. How Rude.

The former America’s Funniest Home Videos host was never one to mince words on stage, and that was honestly part of his appeal. Still, that dark humor never actually seeped into his work on the family-friendly ABC sitcom. It also sounds like he kept things clean when he was around his impressionable television children. Jodie Sweetin listed off some sweet memories in her tribute, including one time that she managed to dish out a killer joke of her own:

Notes sessions on the show, sitting and laughing all together at the kitchen table on set. [Bob] and Dave dancing together at my 13th Birthday party, being ridiculous, as usual. Spending weekends at his house with his daughters when I was young, and having blueberry pancakes. The time I out “Bob’d” Bob, with some joke I told. Him telling me he was proud of me. These are just a few of the special memories I hold in my heart and that keep playing on the carousel of memories in my mind.

It’s honestly hard not to get a bit misty-eyed when reading over these sentiments. The cast of Full House always seemed to be a tight-knit group, and these words further prove that they were indeed a family off screen as well. Check out the full post down below:

A post shared by Jodie Sweetin (@jodiesweetin) A photo posted by on

The actress’ older TV sister, Candace Cameron Bure also honored Bob Saget by sharing her own memories and, in doing so, she received support from her Hallmark family . Saget’s passing also drew a rare public statement from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. The two, who had remained friends with Saget , called him “compassionate and generous.” The late performer has also received love from his fellow comedians like Adam Sandler and Pete Davidson . Steve Harvey shared a particularly bittersweet memory about receiving an email from Saget only days before his death.

To say that Bob Saget’s passing is a tremendous loss to the entertainment industry would be an understatement. And if you’re someone like me who grew up watching Full House reruns, then he probably holds a special place in your memories. Jodie Sweetin is sure to keep her friend close to her, and I, for one, hope she nails that joke at the funeral, as it’s what he’d likely want.

We here at CinemaBlend continue to extend our thoughts to Bob Saget’s loved ones during this time.