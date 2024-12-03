Johnny Galecki Worked With Chuck Lorre On Roseanne, But The Showrunner Was Still Shook By How Good His Big Bang Theory Audition Was

The cast of The Big Bang Theory have been keeping busy since the end of the series in 2019. Of course, a number of them were already busy for years before landing the hit CBS show. For instance, former child star Johnny Galecki starred on Roseanne while eventual Big Bang creator Chuck Lorre was an EP and writer on the series. Years later, Lorre revealed that even though he knew of Galecki's abilities as an actor, he was still shockingly impressed by his audition for TBBT.

Johnny Galecki recurred as David Healy beginning in the fourth season of Roseanne Barr's eponymous sitcom. The veteran actor would remain on the show in that capacity throughout the duration of its nine-season run (and would return for Season 10 in 2018). Galecki's portrayal of the friendly and sensitive young David was excellent. During a interview with Television Academy Foundation , Chuck Lorre recalled meeting Galecki and just how much he’s evolved as an actor when it came time for his audition as Leonard:

I worked with Johnny when he was like 12. I think 12 or 13 years old back on Roseanne. First time I met him. So it’s interesting now, you know, here we are. What is it? 20 years later. He’s a great actor to work with because he really has over the years come from a theater sensibility, when he wasn’t doing TV or film, he was doing theater. And that theatrical sensibility is, I think, at the core of that is ‘I’m an actor, not a star. I have a craft, I have an art that I’m working on.’ And it’s an ensemble art form. And it’s a great energy he brings to the cast as a result.

It may not be surprising to hear about an actor improving his craft after two decades. However, it’s still cool to know that Mr. Lorre was able to see that evolution with Galecki since time had passed between the end of Roseanne and the start of Big Bang. That reunion must have been something, considering Galecki was only just a kid when Lorre met him, and it sounds like Lorre is certainly in awe of how far he’s come.

Even though Chuck Lorre was the creator of The Big Bang Theory, that wasn’t the reason Johnny Galecki auditioned for Leonard Hofstadter . The actor previously revealed that he was drawn to the role because of his (eventual) character's dynamic with Penny. With the show running for 12 seasons and Galecki putting in great work, it’s hard to imagine anyone else in the role.

While the National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation alum is somewhat from the role of Leonard now, the franchise is pushing on. Lorre is developing a new Big Bang series that will eventually be streamable with a Max subscription . The show reportedly took a step forward earlier this year, as it was revealed that Brian Posehn, Lauren Lapkus and Kevin Sussman were contracted to reprise their roles as Bert Kibbler, Denise, and Stuart Bloom respectively.

It'd be great to see Johnny Galecki and Chuck Lorre team up again for another project. Despite reprising his role as David on the Roseanne spinoff, The Conners, Galecki doesn't work as often as he used to (by choice). Still, I'd hope that if Lorre approached him with the right part, he'd be game to flex his masterful acting muscles again for an audition, if needed.

Those who'd like to see Johnny Galecki's Emmy-nominated work as Leonard on The Big Bang Theory can stream all 12 seasons now on Max. And while you wait to see if he returns for The Conners' final season amid the 2025 TV schedule , stream Roseanne with a Peacock subscription .