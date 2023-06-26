Jon Hamm Married His Mad Men Co-Star, And Their Wedding Had A Major Connection To The Show’s Finale

Amid the list of credits on his acting resume, Jon Hamm ’s role as Don Draper on the hit AMC drama Mad Men may be his most iconic thus far. When the show ended after seven seasons in 2015, Draper’s personal journey ended with the man finding peace on a beach in California, leaving behind the life we saw him tear down and rebuild. So it’s ironic that not only did Hamm marry his series co-star, Anna Osceola, at the location where their characters met, but that same spot happened to be a huge part of the series finale.

Reporting from TMZ noted that the two stars married at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, which happened to be the location where Jon Hamm's disillusioned ad exec finds himself during most of the final episode, “Person to Person.” The couple had been dating for roughly three years, which only happened after meeting on the series finale in 2015. Just as this place was the capstone to Don Draper’s personal journey in creator Matthew Weiner’s pop culture landmark, it’s now just as memorable for two of the actors who helped tie it all together.

The Mad Men finale saw Don Draper’s journey end at a wellness retreat located at this natural wonder, and he almost leaves at one point in the episode. If it wasn’t for a woman at the front desk named Clementine, played by Anna Osceola, he might have actually succeeded. But thanks to her convincing him to actually give the place a shot, Don finds piece; and supposedly one last iconic ad campaign for Coca Cola. At least, that’s what “Person to Person’s” final scene seemed to imply.

As if that wasn’t enough of a hint that the AMC show is an important and respected thread in the relationship of Anna Osceola and Jon Hamm, two further details in the report of this whirlwind wedding will have fans smiling to themselves. Roger Sterling himself, actor John Slattery, was present for the festivities. So the boys that raised hell at Sterling Cooper through all its iterations found themselves together for one more hurrah. One could imagine that photos of those two raising a glass together would go for a pretty penny on the open market.

But perhaps the one choice that seems the most peculiar is the fact that the newlywed couple chose Nancy Sinatra’s “You Only Live Twice” as the song they walked up to the altar with. While that’s most notable as one of the themes from the James Bond movies , it’s also a song that plays in their show's Season 5 finale “The Phantom.”

While it’s a period of transition for the Mad Men gang as the agency is about to expand, it’s also a moment that seems to suggest that Don’s relatively fresh relationship with Megan (Jessica Paré) is about to see some rocky shores. However, the spirit of transition is more than likely the message this was intended to invoke.

With the happy couple now wed, the Hamm/Osceola union opens the door to a new life for both parties involved. And if you really think about it, pledging to only live twice is kind of romantic, as it’s another way of saying that this marriage is for keeps. Just in a cool, ‘60s-inspired way that’s definitely fitting with the world of Don Draper.