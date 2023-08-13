Josh Duggar Is Set To Be Released From Prison In A Little Over A Decade. One Family Member Thinks He Should Never Be Let Out

While members of the Duggar family have been varying amounts of open with their feelings after the arrest and subsequent prosecution of Josh Duggar on counts of receiving and possessing child pornography, in recent months, cousin Amy King has been among the most outspoken. The former reality star now says that while her cousin is expected to get out of prison in 2032 , she doesn’t feel like that’s the appropriate amount of time.

Cousin Amy Got Honest About Josh's Conviction

In fact, she feels as if the eldest Duggar son should remain in prison much longer. She knows his release will be coming sooner or later and also told The Daily Mail she is “dreading” the day FCI Seagoville relinquishes her cousin and sends him back into the population.

I am dreading that day. I don't really believe that you can be rehabilitated from such sick stuff. And if you have that problem, I don't believe that you should be released into society. … So, I dread that day because that's another monster that's loose. That's another monster who... you might not act out on it, but he still has those thoughts, and he still has that same kind of urge.

In the past, Amy Duggar King has been blunt about how she felt when she found out about Josh Duggar’s previous molestation charges ( “I was pissed” ). She’s also opened up about reaching out to her cousin’s wife, Anna , about helping her out, as well as how she had been hoping to welcome her and the couple’s seven kids into her home. She said at the time that Anna has been reticent for help. Now, however, she's spoken out again about the situation with Anna, who stood by her husband’s side as he went through the court proceedings and was eventually convicted and sent to prison.

Cousin Amy Also Spoke Out About Where Anna Duggar's Head Is At

According to Cousin Amy, Anna is still very much on Team Josh, though she told the outlet she tries to have some grace and understanding with the mother of those seven children, noting it’s easy to judge when you aren’t in that situation yourself.

I think in the heart of hearts, she thinks that he's innocent and I think that she is going to just trust the love that they have and that she is just moving forward with her kids the best she can. 'I have no idea what I would do if I was in Anna’s shoes. I think it takes so long to just even process what has happened, and how many scandals have come out, and how much heart-breaking news she's had to endure. I don't blame her for not making any kind of sudden move, because she's probably just stricken with so much anxiety and so much hurt.

In recent months, it had been alleged that Anna Dugggar may have moved to Texas after tensions had been reported between her and factions of the family, including Jim Bob and Michelle. Those rumors haven’t been confirmed, though the tension between Anna and Jim Bob is reportedly very real .

Meanwhile, in recent news on this same topic, Josh Duggar and his legal team had been trying to appeal his conviction. However, last week, the the 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals affirmed the first court’s sentencing of Josh Duggar on the matter, and Duggar will remain in prison for the time being. Duggar’s lawyers appealed on the basis of evidence being including that featured statements from the former 19 Kids and Counting star that they argued should not have been available to a jury given he did not have a lawyer present at the time. The appeals court said the information had been given voluntarily.