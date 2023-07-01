Did Things Really Get So Tense Between Jim Bob Duggar And Josh’s Wife Anna He Kicked Her Out? Not So Fast

There’s been a lot of talk about Anna Duggar in recent months. The mom of seven has been raising her kids while Josh serves his prison time in Texas, but it has seemed like she has had some help. Notably, reports had indicated Jim Bob Duggar and his wife Michelle had been working to help their daughter-in-law and the kids, but there allegedly had been some tensions. Now, a report broke saying Jim Bob actually kicked Anna out, but let’s hang on a jiffy.

What Had Allegedly Been Going On With Anna And The Duggars

Amidst flak taken in the Shiny Happy People doc and some of his daughters speaking out, the latest reports about Jim Bob Duggar and his family have more to do with what is happening to Josh’s family in his absence. The Duggar family had reportedly taken in Anna and the kids for a time, but in recent months there allegedly had been tensions. We’ve seen some of this play out publicly as some of the Duggar daughters, including Jill and Jinger, had spoken out against Josh’s actions . Meanwhile, Anna Duggar allegedly has still felt Josh is innocent, despite being convicted on counts of receiving and possessing child abuse materials.

Previously, we’d written about there being “tension” between Anna and previous members of Jim Bob and Michelle’s household. James and Jason even allegedly moved out over the perceived tensions that were happening at home, as Anna reportedly kept advocating for Josh. Cousin Amy also said she’d reached out to Anna about potentially helping out her and the kids so she wouldn’t have to rely on the elder Duggars, but didn’t hear anything back. Amidst this backdrop, a report written this week said Anna was kicked out of warehouse on Jim Bob and Michelle’s property

One Report Says Anna Was Kicked Out

So, here’s the gist of the report. The Sun published a column in which the outlet wrote that Anna Duggar had a “blowout argument” with her father-in-law. The outlet reported a source who noted the patriarch had pushed her out after an argument.

Jim Bob made Anna move out of the warehouse on his property a month and a half ago. They got into an argument. She's been in Texas visiting Josh.

Reports had indicated Anna’s sister had purchased property in Texas, so there was some indication in advance of this report that Anna Duggar planned to eventually move closer to Josh, anyway. Her husband is currently service his prison sentence at FCI Seagoville and reports have indicated she has visited. Therefore, it seemed like a pretty straightforward report; however, another insider says this just isn’t Jim Bob’s modus operandi.

But Not So Fast, Says Duggar Family Insider

Without a Ball’s Katie Joy, who is frequently reliable with this sort of thing, noted Anna, first of all, had reportedly not been living in the renovated warehouse on the Duggar property for a while. That could, theoretically, still square with The Sun’s report, but the YouTube reporter also noted that she spoke to an insider on the matter, and this is honestly what I find most interesting. Per the unnamed insider, Jim Bob is not the type of person to just kick someone out with now lifeline. One of Jim Bob’s friends told the outlet:

They said they have a hard time believing that Jim Bob would just kick her out without a place to go. He would provide her housing or find her a new place to live.

Now, these two reports don’t totally negate each other. Katie Joy also said in her video that all of the mentions of “tension” between the two parties are accurate and that “blowout” arguments have been reported in the past. She also confirmed some earlier reports, noting,

Things with Anna and the family have been really tense, like really tense, and a lot of it comes down to Anna butting heads with the adult kids that don’t believe that Josh is innocent and Anna butting heads with Jim Bob and Michelle about their rules, about the way they’ve taken control of her life. She doesn’t want to have someone so controlling over her life… she wants to live closer to Josh.

But she said she didn’t think Anna or the kids had been living in the warehouse for a while given it wasn’t technically “zoned” for living, and mentioned that other details of the report may not totally add up. So, there you have it. Jim Bob and Anna may not be on the same page, but the jury's out when it comes to whether or not he would actually kick her and his own grandkids out.