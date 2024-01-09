What Julie Chrisley’s Family Is Reportedly Planning For Her Birthday Ahead Of Her And Husband Todd’s Appeal

Former reality TV stars Julie and Todd Chrisley remain in prison and are still awaiting further developments in regard to their appeal. Oral arguments for the couple – who were found guilty of bank fraud and more in 2022 – are set to be heard in April. At present though, both the stars and their family members have been grappling with the new reality they currently face. The pair’s kids, nevertheless, have seemingly been making efforts to ensure they remain involved in their parents’ lives and vice versa. With that, it would seem that some of them have made plans for Julie’s birthday this year.

Julie Chrisley was sentenced to 7 years behind bars (though her sentence was reduced by 14 months in late 2023). She’s been serving her time at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, where her kids have visited her from time to time. It would seem that the brood is making the trip back to the facility again for the matriarch’s upcoming birthday. Chrisley turns 51 this week and, to mark the occasion, her daughter, Savannah, son Grayson and granddaughter Chloe are going to go see her, according to People . This will mark the first b-day that Julie has spent in the penitentiary since she reported on January 17, 2023.

As noted by the news outlet, this is far from how the mother of three is used to spending her special day. She also experienced changes from the familial norm amid Thanksgiving and Christmas at the end of this past year. (It was also reported that Todd Chrisley was unhappy with spending those holidays in prison .) Despite all of that, Alex Little – the famous family’s attorney – told People that Julie isn’t letting the situation get her down:

Julie is strong and optimistic and certainly doesn't want to be behind bars for her birthday. But she's hopeful that with the appeal, this will be the last birthday that she does spend on bars.

Rumors have swirled around Julie and Todd Chrisley since they began their prison stints. Around the spring of 2023, it was alleged that Julie was not able to handle prison and that she had essentially “broken down.” Sources then claimed months later that both of the Chrisleys weren’t feeling so well amid their attempt to appeal the case. Nevertheless, based on Alex Little’s latest comments, Julie is doing her best to remain upbeat.

Her family has also been firmly in her corner during this time and haven’t hesitated to speak out over the past year. Savannah Chrisley has been particularly vocal about her parents’ time in prison and has made claims about the supposed conditions they face. She not only alleged that both Todd and Julie have no access to air conditioning but also that the latter has had to face down snakes in her living space. (The Federal Prison Bureau has since shot down assertions that the couple and fellow inmates are treated poorly.)

The oral arguments for Julie and Todd Chrisley’s case will be heard on April 25, 2024. Only time will tell whether the couple are able to successfully appeal their convictions. And, if they are, then there’s at least a chance that this could be the first and last birthday Julie spends in prison.