Julie Chrisley’s Sudden Prison Shift Apparently Had Nothing To Do With Breast Cancer Diagnosis, Despite Rumors

On Tuesday, news broke that instead of going to FCI Marianna in Florida, which would have put her nearish her husband Todd, Julie Chrisley was to be housed at Federal Medical Center Lexington, a prison in Kentucky. This revelation led to rampant articles and speculation about possible medical treatment. Given Chrisley had a well-documented battle with breast cancer, the rumor mill ran a bit wild, but we've learned the sudden prison shift reportedly had nothing to do with the reality star’s health.

Those who were following the Chrisley Knows Best couple before the recent trial and sentencing may already know that Julie Chrisley was fighting breast cancer for an extended period of time. First diagnosed back in 2012, she took medication for the condition for nearly a decade. It was only last year that docs said she could wean off the medication and move forward with her life.

Chrisley had admitted during an episode of "Chrisley Confessions" that taking medication for so long had led to medical issues, mainly weight gain, pain and brain fog. She had trouble remembering things while taking the breast cancer meds and found that lack of control to be "scary." She ultimately announced she came off the medication in March of 2022.

It’s been a direct result of having the hysterectomy and the medication. I remember season one of Chrisley Knows Best, I literally spent the entire season searching for my phone, because I would lay it down, and I couldn’t find it. It was so scary to me.

Still, given her past history with cancer, I suppose it's easy to see why people might have been curious about the prison shift.

What's Actually Going On With Julie's Prison Stint

According to a new report at TMZ, however, the matriarch of the Chrisley clan is doing just fine. The prison in question in Lexington does have the medical and mental health unit, but the outlet also reports it has a regular minimum security prison, where the reality star will be housed. The outlet did not determine why the move occurred, but it does seem that Julie will not be getting treatment at this time.

For his part, her husband Todd will still be spending his prison sentence at FPC Pensacola. Chrisley may have to "scrub toilets" or do other chores during his decade-plus stay.

Ahead of this, Todd and his wife took it slow during their final days of freedom, running errands and spending time with several of their kids. Several of those children, including daughter Savannah and son Kyle, have been vocal with support as Todd and Julie start their 12-year and seven-year sentences, respectively.

The Chrisleys had hoped to stave off entering prison this month, but their appeal was denied by a judge.