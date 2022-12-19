Todd And Julie Chrisley’s Daughter Gets Candid About What They’re Doing With Their Time Ahead Of Prison Stints

In less than a month, Todd and Julie Chrisley will be starting drastically different chapters in their lives. The former reality TV show couple were found guilty of bank fraud and more this summer and in November, were sentenced to years in prison. Sources allege that t he Chrisleys are not happy with the verdict and sentencing, and it’s been reported that they plan to appeal . In the meantime, some may be wondering what the couple is doing with their time in the final weeks before they report to jail. Well, Lindsie Chrisley -- Todd's oldest daughter from a past marriage -- is now opening up about that very thing.

Julie and Todd Chrisley were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison, with the two of them each getting 16 years of probation as well. Lindsie Chrisley has since discussed how she, her father and stepmother and the rest of the family are coping with the situation. She notably revealed an obnoxious restaurant moment that saw her get called out for being a Chrisley. When asked about what her parents have been doing lately, she conveyed that they’re doing their best to make the most of this time:

My parents regularly say, and I believe they've said on their podcast as well, that at this time it's basically living every day like it's your last, enjoying the moment, spending time with their kids that are in Nashville.

In the months leading up to their sentencing, the Chrisleys shared honest feelings about the legal entanglements they’d faced. Todd was particularly vocal about taking issue with those who claim to understand their situation . The Chrisley Knows Best star was also reflective, as he recalled other rough periods in his life, such as when he became a “slave” to money . These days, messages they share on their podcast, Chrisley Confessions, suggest that they’re mostly focused on their family. Later on in her interview with People , Lindsie spoke more about how that personal time entails:

Of course, I'm spending time with my parents over the phone because I also have shared custody [with my ex-husband William Campbell]. So I don't have the luxury of being able to just pick up and go to Nashville and be there until January. But my parents are definitely dedicating their time in therapy and their biblical studies as well as with their children.

Speaking of the children, Todd and Julie had custody of two of their younger kids: 16-year-old Grayson and 10-year-old granddaughter/adopted daughter Chloe. Their daughter, Savannah, was set to get custody of the two minors, yet a legal development may throw a wrench into those plans. Chloe’s birth mother, Angela Johnson, is looking to get custody – and Todd called her out for formally giving up her parental rights years ago. It remains to be seen how things will pan out with this potential legal battle.

The future for the Chrisleys is also unclear, as it can’t be said whether or not their efforts to appeal will be successful. As certain variables remain up in the air though, don’t be surprised if Lindsie and other members of the family continue to speak out before the couple reports to jail in Florida on January 17.