Todd And Julie Chrisley’s Kids Supported Their Parents In The Days Leading To Them Reporting To Prison

Yesterday at noon, both Todd and Julie Chrisley started their prison sentences. They were both expected to be housed in Florida institutions, but Julie was ultimately sent to Federal Medical Center Lexington instead. In the days leading up to their incarceration, however, the couple have been seen spending time with their children, who have also supported their parents in recent days.

The support has frequently come from their 25-year-old daughter Savannah, but recently came from son Kyle as well. Though most of the Chrisley siblings have, in one way or another, been affected by their parents’ arrest, subsequent trial and sentencing.

How Savannah Chrisley Supported Mom Julie On Her First Day In Prison

In recent weeks, Savannah has been a no-holds-barred advocate of her parents. The 25-year-old has taken on the responsibility of caring for her brother Grayson and niece Chloe and has been honest about “grieving the loss of parents that are still alive” and feeling her life is “on pause” while Todd and Julie are in jail.

This week, in the hours following Julie Chrisley reporting for her prison sentence, Savannah also shared a picture of her mom and wrote about continuing to "fight" for her in a candid Instagram Stories post:

(Image credit: Savannah Chrisley)

The post echoes a birthday message Savannah Chrisley shared about her mom just a few days before she headed to prison.

How Kyle Chrisley Supported Todd Chrisley As He Headed To Prison

Ahead of showing up at FPC Pensacola on Tuesday, Todd Chrisley shared one last post. The video was about faith and was captioned by the Chrisley Knows Best star “fight the good fight.” On the video, which was removed by Instagram, 31-year-old Kyle echoed some of the sentiments his siblings have made in recent weeks, noting:

I love you daddy. This isn't over.

Savannah also echoed Kyle’s comment and wrote on the post “I love you daddy.”

Lindsie Chrisley and Chase Chrisley had also previously touched on the situation with their famous parents in recent days. The former discussed being recognized and shamed publicly in a restaurant for being a Chrisley. Chase also wrote about what’s going on with his parents , though he’s been more reticent to share his feelings than Savannah has.

Meanwhile, the Chrisley Knows Best stars’ lawyer had been “optimistic” about an appeal. He’d said the trial was “marred” by “errors,” specifically stating there were lies told to the jury.

Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead.

However, earlier this month a judge had denied a request for bail while waiting their appeal. A separate request to delay their prison stint had also been denied.