‘We Went From Low-Rise A– Crack Out To The Highest-Waisted Over My Tits.’ Kaley Cuoco’s Got The Jokes About Being On Big Bang Theory For Years

The Big Bang Theory still stands as one of Kaley Cuoco's most popular shows. Not only did it make her one of the highest-paid stars in the world, but she greatly endeared herself to viewers through her role as the bubbly Penny. As it’s been over five years since Big Bang's series finale, Cuoco now has some funny quips about playing Penny - and wearing her wardrobe -- across 12 seasons.

If you can believe it, there originally was never going to be a Penny on The Big Bang Theory. The original "mess" of a pilot included a character named Katie, and she wasn’t received well during test screenings. Eventually, Cuoco was hired as Penny, and the rest is TV history. During an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Cuoco couldn't help but joke while reflecting on the many different style choices that were made for her character over the years:

That was 12 years. A lot of hairstyles. A lot of different denim cuts. We went from low-rise a– crack out to the highest-waisted over my tits. The amount of change from [age] 20 to 30 is wild.

It's true that Penny definitely had a fashion evolution throughout the 12 seasons. Cuoco was 20 when she started the CBS show, and her character initially sported the sexy, but cute, “girl-next-door” Juicy Couture-esque fits. However, the character eventually transitioned to more laid-back button-down shirts when she became a pharmaceutical sales rep. Funny enough, the Wedding Ringer actress previously said she's more comfortable watching earlier Big Bang episodes due to being able to laugh at her mid-2000s style choices.

Kaley Cuoco also sported various hairstyles as Penny, from medium-length layers to a sophisticated long length. And let's not forget when she cut off her hair for Season 8 to form a pixie cut in hopes it would take less work to do. However, it proved to be the opposite, and she described it as a major decision she regretted.

Even though Kaley Cuoco said goodbye to Penny in 2019 and has moved on to new projects since, she’ll never forget that that The Big Bang Theory truly bolstered her career to new heights. The California native continued to express her deep gratitude to the Emmy-winning series:

[It] will forever be a huge part of my life. It’s the reason everything happened after, professionally.

The Big Bang Theory, now considered one of the most-loved TV shows, opened doors for Kaley Cuoco. Her first live-action project post-Big Bang Theory was HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, a well-received show that ran for two seasons. She then headlined Peacock’s Based on a True Story series. She’s also been voicing Harley Quinn since 2019.

More recently, Cuoco is starring in the 2026 TV release that is MGM+’s Vanished, which is about a woman’s partner going missing after a romantic Paris getaway. Everything may have started with the CBS sitcom, but it certainly didn’t end there.

Today, it's funny for Kaley Cuoco to think about Penny's style evolution of Penny for 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory. However, Penny’s true evolution over time revolved around her not just becoming the worldly wise neighbor but also proving her own intellect to her brainy friends from time to time. See all of that play out by streaming the Chuck Lorre-created show using an HBO Max subscription.