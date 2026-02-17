Listen: Kaley Cuoco Thinks There's One Problem With All Y'all Googling Her Bikini Pics

Kaley Cuoco has been on television for a long time, which means fans were with her as a teenager and when she was just starting out on The Big Bang Theory in her early twenties. We spent 12 seasons with her and her ever-changing jean fashions on the show, and we stayed with her as she transitioned into dramatic roles and met her now-partner Tommy Pelphrey . Which means most of us were there when she was going through her thirst trap phase, and now that she’s over 40, she says there’s only one problem with y’all still Googling her bikini pics.

Kaley Cuoco is definitely interested in the internet and how it impacts her career, and she revealed in a recent interview that she knows “bikini pics” is something that comes up in the autofill category when you Google her on the Internet. She does have a three-word message that she will repeat to hit home for those of you still looking on the interwebs for her Big Bang era bod.

They’re so old. They’re so old! Of course I do [know what you’re talking about]. I Google myself every day. I know what comes up.

Speaking with Not Skinny But Not Fat , Kaley Cuoco got real about how her prime days of fame came about when she was just 21 on CBS’ now-infamous Chuck Lorre series. She didn’t hold back about her looks at the time, telling host Amanda Hirsch “I was hot” and agreeing she was a heartthrob in the early to mid Noughties, though she still likes who she is now that she’s hit the big 4-0 .

I started that show, I turned 21 in the first season. It was so crazy. So, I was like at my peak of my best. …I think I’m better now. It’s a different time, a different vibe.

She went on in the podcast to talk about how quickly time passes, and how she could recall her mom speaking out being friends with women for 20 years when she herself was younger. At the time, that number seemed insurmountable, but here she is 20 years after landing the CBS gig that changed her life, still friends with a lot of people she met during that era.

For example, she and Simon Helberg were loosely connected during her 8 Simple Rules days, and she’s maintained friendships with some of her other Bang co-stars , including Jim Parsons, in the years since the show ended in 2019 .

They’ve seen her through thirst traps and genre changes on TV, from being young and single in Hollywood, through several divorces, and eventually becoming a mom to little Matilda . It’s not something Kaley Cuoco saw for herself when she was making her way through Hollywood, but it sounds like she’s on the path she wants to be on now.

Just remember, when you are Googling her bikini pics, it was a lifetime ago.