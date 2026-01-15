As Milly Alcock's Supergirl Debut Approaches, Sasha Calle Explained Why She's Not Bitter About Her Time As Kara

When it was first announced that James Gunn was taking over DC Studios and that the entire cinematic franchise would be rebooted, there were fans who were excited and those who were disappointed. While the DCEU certainly had its issues, many in the cast were perfect in their roles, and some had barely had a chance to show what they could do.

Sasha Calle played Supergirl in The Flash, one of the last movies of the previous franchise. Since certain elements from the DCEU, like Blue Beetle and Peacemaker, were surviving the reboot, some wondered if Calle might as well, before it was confirmed Miley Alcock would play a new Supergirl in the upcoming DC movie focused on the character. While Calle originally admitted to being disappointed in not staying in the role, she recently told EW she’s nothing but grateful for the experience of playing Supergirl:

I'm so grateful. Someone mentioned today the video when Andy Muschietti calls me and tells me that I got the job. And I still [remember], the feeling was so surreal, you know?

Sasha Calle’s Supergirl is regarded by many as the best part of The Flash, a movie that has more than a few problems. Still, Calle’s performance was good enough that, until we were sure her time was over, many hoped to see more from her. There were those who were quite disappointed that Calle wasn’t called back into service.

To be fair, the Supergirl in the new film is a very different sort of character than the one Calle played. Calle's character in The Flash was much more like a traditional take on Superman who just happened to be Supergirl. Milly Alcock's take is a hard-partying outcast.

Sasha Calle is seemingly not one of those people, however. The Flash was her big screen debut, and while it may not have resulted in more work for DC, it opened the door for the actress to do other things. She directly credits playing Supergirl to leading to where she is now, co-starring in the new movie The Rip (available tomorrow with a Netflix subscription) alongside the likes of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. She continued…

And it's taken me to a place where I get to work now with Ben and Matt [Damon], Teyana [Taylor], Catalina [Sandino Moreno], Steven [Yeun], Kyle [Chandler]. I'm so, so, so utterly grateful that it's brought me into this world where I can make art. I loved it.

Who knows? While the door to playing Supergirl may be closed, if Jason Momoa can go from playing Aquaman to playing Lobo, then there’s always the chance Sasha Calle could find a new calling within the DC Universe. She’s certainly shown she can handle it.