'It Doesn't Feel Right Yet.' Kaley Cuoco's Manager Originally Tried To Hook Her Up With Tommy Pelphrey Right After Her Divorce

The world of dating and relationships can be quite unpredictable in a number of cases, but there are times when it does just seem like some people know just who will click if they get together. It turns out Kaley Cuoco’s manager may be one of those people as has just been revealed. Apparently, the manager tried to set up the Big Bang Theory actress with the man who is now her fiancee, Tom Pelphrey months before they actually got together. (And talk about everything working out in due time.)

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey have been together since 2022. Since then, they've had a kid, and they're currently engaged. Needless to say, the relationship appears to be going as well as could be expected. Still, it's now interesting to hear that the actors' romance could have started several months sooner than it did. Cuoco recently appeared on the Armchair Expert podcast and recalled how her manager initially tried to set her up with him following her second divorce. She explained…

I was getting a divorce, and my manager, maybe six months later said ‘We’ve signed this new guy, you’ve got to meet him.’ And I said ‘I’m not ready, no,’ and I shut it down.

The Based on a True Story star married tennis player Ryan Sweeting in 2013, and the two eventually split in 2016. Kaley Cuoco married equestrian Karl Cook in 2018, and the pair announced they were splitting up in 2021. While Cuoco was the one who filed for divorce, she explains that the split was hard for her, so she just wasn’t ready to start dating at that point. So, with that, she turned down the opportunity to meet Pelphrey at the time.

A few months later, however, Pelphrey and Cuoco's paths would cross again. It was during the press trips for the second season of The Flight Attendant that Cuoco would be in New York with her agent and have the opportunity to meet up with Tom Pelphrey again. She continued…

So she brings it up to me, I’m like, it doesn’t feel right yet. So she goes ‘Noted.’ Cut to April, cut to four months later. I’m bringing her as my plus one to New York to promote Flight Attendant. She goes ‘Oh, this is great, I actually have a few different people I’ll see in New York’ One of them is Tom.

More on Kaley Cuoco (Image credit: MGM+) Kaley Cuoco Explains How Her New TV Show Is Different From Her 'Indoor Cat' Years on The Big Bang Theory

It seems that at this point, Cuoco was more prepared for the potential relationship, as she began to “stalk” Pelphrey on Instagram. She claimed that she told a friend she had already realized she would spend the rest of her life with the soap actor from his social media. Cuoco later accompanied her manager to the premiere of Ozark while they were in New York, which is where the two met for the first time. The rest is history.

Cuoco and Pelphrey welcomed their daughter, Matilda, in 2023 and got engaged in 2024. The family goes on trips to Disneyland and does everything else happy families do. Clearly, the actress’ manager knew something all those years ago, and good on her for helping to make it happen. It's expected that at some point, Pelphrey and Cuoco will get married, but it seems they don't need that to be happy right now.