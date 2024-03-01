Kara Killmer Took Brettsey Polaroids Before Wrapping Her Role In Chicago Fire, And I'm Not Crying, You're Crying

Spoilers ahead for Episode 6 of Chicago Fire Season 12, called "Port in the Storm."

Chicago Fire took the time to say a big goodbye in the most recent episode, with Kara Killmer departing NBC's hit drama after ten years of playing paramedic Sylvie Brett. Unlike Gallo earlier in Season 12, Brett stuck around for several episodes to set up her exit, which was via the long-awaited Brettsey wedding. Jesse Spencer returned as Matt Casey for the nuptials that were quite literally fishy. The actress commemorated her final days on Fire with a series of Polaroids that could make you emotional... if you weren't already after seeing a One Chicago couple get their happily-ever-after.

After how Chicago Fire said goodbye to Sylvie Brett, the door is open for a return, but it's not guaranteed that fans will see Kara Killmer back in One Chicago anytime soon. So, the behind-the-scenes pics are a fun peek at her final days on set, as she told CinemaBlend that her "very last scene" was the wedding reception. Check out some moments that didn't make it into the final cut of the episode in the 2024 TV schedule:

Personally, I love that the first photo is of the couple, the maid of honor, the best man, the officiant, and... Tony, since Tony is the man responsible for a local fish store as the wedding venue. Fortunately, Brett came around to the venue by the end of the episode, which is only fair after how she delayed planning her wedding!

Another photo gives a better look at the sign on the back at the van that was mentioned at the end of the episode, but wasn't shown in particularly good lighting before the final credits rolled. I also love the photo of Kara Killmer looking ready to take a bite right out of a tier of the wedding cake, because who wouldn't be tempted?

For as much as I've been a Dawsey fan (like Kara Killmer herself once was) at heart despite Monica Raymund's nerve-wracking decision to leave Chicago Fire, I will miss having Brett around as part of the Firehouse 51 family after the Brettsey wedding marked her exit from the show. And based on a video featuring messages from Kara Killmer's co-stars, I'm not the only one who's going to miss Brett! Take a look:

The video is pretty sweet from start to finish, but I get a particular kick out of the Engine team – David Eigenberg (Herrmann) and Daniel Kyri (Ritter) – teaming up in one clip, followed by the Squad squad – Randy Flagler (Capp), Anthony Ferraris (Tony), and Joe Minoso (Cruz) – together in the next. A particularly touching message is from Christian Stolte, whose Mouch had a special relationship with Brett in Kara Killmer's later seasons of Fire, as well as one from Season 11 newcomer Jake Lockett as Sam Carver.

Season 12 isn't over yet, so you can keep watching new episodes of Chicago Fire on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. If you want to revisit Brett's earlier days in One Chicago instead, you can find every season of Chicago Fire streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription now.