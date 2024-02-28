'I Was Such A Huge Dawsey Fan': Chicago Fire's Kara Killmer Discusses Brett's Unlikely Love Story With Casey Ahead Of Her Final Episode
Kara Killmer went on a blast to the past with CinemaBlend.
Kara Killmer's time on Chicago Fire comes to an end in the 2024 TV schedule, and the show that has been her TV home since back in 2014 is giving her a pretty grand sendoff. Brett and Casey (Jesse Spencer) are set to tie the knot in the new episode on February 28, in some quite literally fishy circumstances that will require a classic Firehouse 51 miracle. The Brettsey relationship has an unlikely origin: they met platonically when Casey's love interest (and eventual wife) was Dawson (Monica Raymund), who became Brett's best friend. Killmer spoke with CinemaBlend about being a Dawsey fan herself back in the day and what makes Brettsey so unique.
Back when Brett arrived on Chicago Fire to join Ambulance 61 in Season 3, she was Gabby Dawson's paramedic partner, and the most central relationship of the series was arguably Dawsey. The Brettsey romantic connection started brewing after Dawson's nerve-wracking departure in Season 7. When I spoke with Kara Killmer about her exit from Fire, I noted that Brettsey is a relationship that really shouldn't have worked on paper due to all of its early obstacles, but became a fan-favorite pairing. So, with Brett and Casey now getting married, did the actress ever have any doubts about the relationship herself? Looking back, she shared:
Jesse Spencer was top-billed on his ten seasons of Chicago Fire for a reason, and all of Casey's guest appearances since his departure as a series regular have been worth celebrating by fans as well as the friends he left behind in the Windy City. Now, Brett is set to join him and build a new life in Oregon for what could be a genuine Fire happily-ever-after. Killmer continued:
Chicago Fire actually delivered a subplot about Brett and Cruz in one of Kara Killmer's final episodes, but not because there was trouble in paradise for Cruz and Chloe or Brettsey. The story reaffirmed that they're close friends. The actress praised how Casey helped her character to grow, even when he (and their relationship) was mostly off screen for a couple of seasons.
It's also worth noting that while Fire started fanning sparks between them in Season 7 after Dawson's departure, the bond that strengthened first was one of friendship. The actress elaborated:
All things considered, Brett presumably riding off into the figurative sunset with Casey has to be the happiest ending possible for her character after ten years of ups, downs, and development. Fortunately, Jesse Spencer was able to return after the Season 11 finale cliffhanger proposal, and Kara Killmer reflected on building the Brettsey relationship with her co-star:
Fans will have to tune into the episode on February 28 (and/or watch streaming via Peacock Premium subscription) to see how exactly Brett and Casey end up together for Kara Killmer's sendoff as a series regular. Learning that her wedding will have to happen in what is basically a fish store was definitely not what Brett had in mind once she started planning it, so be sure to watch and find out how Firehouse 51 pulls off a miracle.
The episode, called "Port in the Storm," airs on Wednesday, February 28 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, between Chicago Med at 8 p.m. ET and Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. ET for the network's hit One Chicago block.
