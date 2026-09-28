Big Brother 28 Spoilers: Taylor Has An Unprecedented Advantage For Final HOH, But Is It Cheating?

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Monday, September 26th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

It's finale week on Big Brother, and the two winners of Part 1 and 2 of Final Head of Household have been decided. Taylor Brown clinched another win, and Rick Devens outlasted Drew Campbell for a chance to become the first Survivor player to win the CBS reality series. Who wins will largely depend on who wins Part 3, and Taylor already has a massive boost in the final competition, thanks to an unprecedented study guide. She certainly gets points for ingenuity, but I do have to wonder if what she's doing is cheating and if production will step in.

(Image credit: CBS)

Fans still watching Big Brother online noticed Taylor fiddling with the iPhone, which the Houseguests used to help create content for social media that would later be retrieved by production and posted. Even with the phone not connected to the internet, she manages to figure out a way to make it a helpful study guide for the final competition.

Taylor uses the iPhone's calendar function to check the dates photos were posted, which helps her keep better track of which days specific events happened. Rather than relying on memory, she has hard evidence of what events occurred on what day, which is a wild advantage we've never seen before at this stage in the game.

(Image credit: CBS)

Should Taylor's Method Be Considered Cheating?

Additionally, there's chatter online with people wondering if what Taylor is doing constitutes as cheating, as Houseguests aren't even allowed to take notes during a usual season of Big Brother. It's a valid question, though, it doesn't seem as though production is going to do anything about it so far. She's been seen clearly using it to study on the feeds, and no one has requested she return it to the diary room.

More On Big Brother Forget The Traitors, Reality TV Fans Know What They Want Dee And Devens To Do After Big Brother

Now, I read a comment that suggested people would be upset if this were Devens utilizing this to study and not Taylor, and that's fair. That being said, if you're not mad about how Dee Valladares exploited the BB Bribe, I'm not sure how you can be upset about what Taylor is doing.

As mentioned, Taylor is not hiding that she's using the phone as a study guide. The production staff can ask for the phone back at any time they choose, and thus far, has not done so. If you want to win Big Brother, you have to take advantage of every opportunity you get, so I think she's in the clear with this one.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Big Brother's finale is on Thursday, October 1st on CBS. I'm excited to see who ends up winning this season, and if we get any word about whether Reindeer Games or a celebrity edition is coming this winter.