Welp, Melissa Rauch Googled Herself At 2 AM And Found Aptly Named Big Bang Theory Erotica

The Big Bang Theory certainly leaned into the topic of sex during its run, but with its showrunner once describing Amy and Sheldon's bedroom scenes as "family" friendly, it's fair to say nothing happened that was overly risquè. As such, people had to go to the internet to get their fix for that, as Melissa Rauch found out late one night while Googling herself.

On the heels of her reprisal as Bernadette in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe on the 2026 TV schedule, Melissa Rauch shared the story of stumbling upon TBBT erotica during her stand-up comedy set, which she posted a clip of on Instagram. Granted, it's entirely possible this whole thing was the premise for the punchline, but even if it was, it's well-earned:

I came across it cause only good things happen when you Google yourself at 2 in the morning, so I stumbled across it. The title is so disgusting, I can't even say it aloud, it was called The Big Bang Theory. The emphasis was on the bang, you know what the focus was on. I personally thought they should have called it Hung Sheldon.

That's a killer joke to end on, and even funnier when hearing Melissa Rauch say it. Sure, she doesn't sound like Bernadette or have the glasses in the clip, but whenever I hear it in my head, I still hear that nasal voice saying it. Now I'm honestly wondering how accurate this version was, and if the actress playing Bernadette was able to pull off the impression. Also, if no one said "Bazinga" at any point, then everyone on that set wasted their time.

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As mentioned, The Big Bang Theory often dealt with sex, and even had a big storyline with Sheldon and Amy's long-running gag of her wanting him to have sex with her. The duo did finally do the deed, and as we saw later in Young Sheldon's run, did so enough that they had children of their own in the future.

I think anyone who has been on the internet is surprised that erotic material tied to The Big Bang Theory exists. I'm not advocating that anyone seek it out, but I will say that for those wanting something similar, Stuart Fails To Save The Universe is about as R-rated as this franchise can get without showing any nudity. Thinking about that show compared to the first time Sheldon and Amy had sex is a very different vibe.

Speaking of the HBO Max spinoff, I really hope we see more of Melissa Rauch as Bernadette in the series. Her appearance in Season 1 was easily one of the best we've seen, and I would love to see what other versions of her pop up. Honestly, I just want to hear her drop an f-bomb again in the voice, because that made me laugh out loud.

Catch new episodes of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe on HBO Max on Thursdays. As for Melissa Rauch, she's on a comedy tour, so now may be the time to see when she might be on the road and performing nearby.