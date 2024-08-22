Katherine Renee Kane Just Broke Her Silence On Exit From CBS' FBI: 'It Was Time'

When FBI pops back up onto the 2024 TV schedule later than usual, with the traditional September arrivals delayed until October , the primetime drama will look a little different. Or at least the ensemble cast will, with now-former star Katherine Renee Kane exiting the show ahead of Season 7.

Kane, who joined the FBI fam during its third season as a quasi-replacement for Kristen Chazal portrayer Ebonee Noel, has portrayed Special Agent Tiffany Wallace for going on four seasons. She ended Season 6 on a hectic note where she was proven to be justified for shooting Hakim, and talked to CinemaBlend about the closure it provided , but still didn’t seem destined to bow out ahead of new episodes. Here’s how she responded to the news going public, according to Deadline :

It was time to look towards new creative endeavors. I’m excited for the future and wish the show all the best.

Not exactly the most personal or heartfelt way to address the surprising news that she's going FB-bye-bye. But that could be due to any number of reasons, such as her not necessarily feeling the weight of the decision just yet in a way where she could speak about it in broader emotional terms.

On the other hand, perhaps it speaks to how she felt about the producers' decision to cut back the number of episodes for series regulars, with series stars now appearing in two fewer episodes than normal for the seventh season. If it was "time to look" for other gigs, then that's usually an indicator of one's displeasure. Or, to go back to the Season 6 finale, it may just be that her character's arc had run its course, and there weren't any big storylines being developed for Tiffany.

Katherine Renee Kane hasn't shared anythign further on social media in the days since her exit was announced. Her most recent Instagram post is from May 2023, but fans still took to it to share their current dismay, with one saying:

I can't believe you're leaving the show. The representation was one of the reasons I watched and enjoyed the show. Even though they didn't give your character a love interest, I enjoyed your chemistry with the rest of the cast. Hopefully, I will see you on another show soon. I probably won't watch after your character leaves it won't feel the same. Best of luck with your next project.🥰 @tiger025w

FBI producers have already filled the void that would presumably be left by Tiffany Wallace’s farewell, with National Treasure: Edge of History’s Lisette Olivera joining the CBS drama in a series regular capacity. She’ll be portraying a Behavioral Analysis Unit Agent named Syd who’s set to take on some fieldwork.

Elsewhere in this franchise, FBI: International vet Luke Kleintank exited back in April . The series later revealed that Chicago P.D. ’s Jesse Lee Soffer joined Season 4 , obviously playing a new and different character, despite being in the same Dick Wolf universe.

