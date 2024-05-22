Following CBS' Season 6 Finale, Katherine Renee Kane Addressed Tiff Having Some 'Unhinged' Moments And Facing Her Demons
Here's what Katherine Renee Kane told us about FBI's Season 6 finale!
Spoilers ahead for the Season 6 finale of FBI, called "Ring of Fire."
The sixth season of FBI was tumultuous for just about every key character, but Tiff reeling from the death of Hobbs in the premiere went unresolved until the very end of the finale. In "Ring of Fire," the Somalian terrorist group responsible for what happened to Hobbs resurfaced, presenting fresh danger for civilians but also the 26 Fed's team best shot at catching the bad guys. Katherine Renee Kane, who plays Tiff, opened up to CinemaBlend about what went down as her character went through the wringer to finally get some closure in the 2024 TV schedule.
In "Ring of Fire," the hits kept coming for the team, starting with OA getting sucker-punched in the face and escalating until the eventual standoff between Tiff, OA, Maggie, and Scola vs. Hakim. After Tiff repeatedly toed the line when it came to getting justice for Hobbs with the terrorist group, she ultimately was the one with a seemingly unarmed Hakim at gunpoint... and she pulled the trigger several times. Fortunately, Hakim wasn't actually unarmed, and the case finally seems closed on getting closure for Hobbs. Tiff visited his widow to drop the news and hopefully start the recovery process.
There's no denying that Tiff was on edge with this case for much of Season 6, though, so I asked the actress if her character would ever be so consumed by it that she'd pull the trigger regardless of if he had a gun. Kane shared:
Throughout Season 6, the only one of her colleagues who seemed ready 100% of the time to come to her defense about Hakim was Scola, who has had his own personal life complications with that FBI: Most Wanted crossover. In the Season 6 finale's climax, everybody seemed to doubt that she'd truly seen a gun on the man when she shot him, and all three of the other agents breathed a sigh of relief with OA found the weapon. Despite some "unhinged" moments, Kane believes that Tiff wouldn't have done what the other agents feared. The actress continued:
Tiff really deserves to be okay after she went almost the entire season blaming herself for a tragedy that wasn't her fault, with her coworkers doubting whether she had enough control of herself to do her duty. Jubal even asked if she was mentally fit! She proved that she was "acting with integrity," to quote Katherine Renee Kane, and hopefully will receive the benefit of the doubt indefinitely after all the work she put in to catching Hakim.
When asked if it would affect Tiff that her coworkers had doubts about whether she shot an unarmed man, even if only for a moment, Kane shared:
If Tiff has truly been set up as "healthier and more self-possessed" in the Season 6 finale, it raiess some interesting questions for the future. The show certainly has one, as CBS renewed FBI for three more seasons back in April. With Maggie becoming guardian for Ella, Scola trying to figure out fatherhood when his child's mother is busy over on FBI: Most Wanted, and OA finding with way through his relationship with Gemma, Tiff was the only one of the core field agents without a personal story in the sixth season. With closure from losing Hobbs, could that change in Season 7?
Well, we'll just have to wait until FBI returns to CBS for Season 7 in the fall! For now, though, fans can revisit all six seasons of the hit drama streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.
