Someone Asked Keith Urban What He Thinks Of Carrie Underwood Joining American Idol And Cue The Awws

In American Idol’s trailblazing 22 years on the air, many of music's biggest names have served as judges on the reality show, regardless of generation and genre. (Nicki Minaj, Steven Tyler, and Paula Abdul, to name a few.) And changes are coming when Season 17 hits the 2024 TV schedule , when for the first time ever, a past Idol winner will take a seat as one of the three main judges. Carrie Underwood replaced Katy Perry for the hit TV show's upcoming season, sparking a past judge and fellow country music hitmaker to share a sweet reaction to the announcement.

Grammy winner Keith Urban was recently on a red carpet for the Academy of Country Music Honors when Entertainment Tonight approached him about the Idol news. The two country music household names are good friends and have collaborated on music in the past, such as their single "The Fighter." As an American Idol alum who judged competitors during Seasons 12-15, the “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer was expected to have some insight on the judge selection, and his reaction did not disappoint.

Heck yeah. She’s perfect for it. She knows exactly what everybody on the other side of the desk is going through. Lionel doesn’t, Luke doesn’t. She’s gonna bring something really extraordinary to that seat.

Cue the awwwws. It's giving proud dad in a warm and inspirational sense. I think it’s so sweet the former judge hyped up the country music powerhouse, and I 100% agree that she is the right person for the job. A few people were thrown out as suggestions, with current judge Luke Bryan suggesting names such as Miley Cyrus and P!nk. Katy Perry brought up the controversial yet entertaining Jelly Roll as a replacement option.

Ultimately, the show’s producers seemed to be looking for someone with an Idol win on their resume. And the “Dirty Laundry” singer is the perfect fit . Not only did she audition for her season exactly 20 years ago , but she is at a place in her life and career where it makes sense to take this next step.

To be sure, inaugural champion Kelly Clarkson was also tapped for the role . However, the former Voice coach had already stepped away from that singing competition to focus on family and her daytime hosting gig. SO she clearly was not ready to step back into the Idol ring.

So really, the spotlight landed on the “Before He Cheats” songstress to be chosen. She checks all the boxes, including fitting right in with the existing members of the panel, something clearly very important to the trio . Lionel Richie has already welcomed the CMA winner into the ‘Ham Sandwich Squad’, seeming just as excited as Urban about the selection.

As for handling the “Play It Again” country artist, who fills the “tough judge” role originally created by Simon Cowell, the Australian native had some very simple advice for Underwood.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Just be herself. That’s all she’s gotta do. She can handle Luke, trust me.

As someone who remembers watching a young Carrie get that now iconic golden ticket on my television screen, it really is a heartwarming full circle moment watching her become a judge. I totally agree that she will bring something completely unique yet relatable to the table. I’m sure it will be quite comforting for the contestants to see her sitting there, knowing she once stood in their shoes.