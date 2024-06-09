Could Kelly Clarkson Replace Katy Perry On American Idol After Leaving The Voice? Her Answer Makes Total Sense

Several names have been bandied about as possible replacements for Katy Perry, now that the American Idol judge has exited the show. Jelly Roll’s name has come up quite a bit, while Season 6 winner Jordin Sparks expressed interest in the gig. Lionel Richie even had a couple of big names in mind , including the show’s very first winner, Kelly Clarkson. The Emmy-winning daytime talk show host addressed that possibility, and what she said makes a lot of sense.

Between Kelly Clarkson’s history on American Idol and her success as a coach on The Voice , there’s no doubt she’s qualified to replace Katy Perry on the judges table, after the “California Gurls” singer announced she was leaving following Season 22. However, Clarkson explained why that job is not in the cards for her, telling ET :

No. No. I can't do that, only because I promised my kids. I was like, 'I wanna be there as much as I possibly can.' And it would put me in L.A., and that's why I had to quit The Voice, which I love that team. And I miss them so much.

Following a long and tumultuous divorce from Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson had to make some big changes, including getting out of Los Angeles. She moved production of The Kelly Clarkson Show to New York , which caused her to have to quit The Voice after nine seasons.

As a single mom with primary custody of her and her ex-husband’s two children, it’s understandable why Kelly Clarkson wouldn’t be able to pull off a bicoastal work schedule. Even as she said she misses her Voice family, she previously expressed how much she was struggling on the show due to what was happening in her personal life, and it sounds like stepping away was the best move for her.

So it looks like we can scratch Kelly Clarkson’s name off the list, as well as Lionel Richie’s other pick — Taylor Swift, who continues to travel the world on her Eras Tour and is always keeping Swifties excited with new music and upcoming projects . But there are still plenty of other great options to join Richie and Luke Bryan on the American Idol Season 23 panel.

Along with the aforementioned Jordin Sparks, Meghan Trainor is reportedly interested in the gig, as she served as a guest judge this season (and, incidentally, a guest mentor on The Voice in one of many deja vu moments for the two singing competitions ). Miley Cyrus’ name is also out there, as well as Pink, though the “Raise Your Glass” singer has said she doesn’t want the gig .

As fans continue to wait for an official announcement from American Idol, host Ryan Seacrest indicated that he might already know who Katy Perry’s replacement will be, shrugging off an interviewer’s question with a coy, “Maybe, maybe not.” Oh Ryan. Hopefully we don’t have to wait too long, because it’s bad enough that Season 23 won’t premiere until 2025. In the meantime, you can still see Kelly Clarkson on her talk show (check your local listings), and be sure to peek at our 2024 TV schedule to see what shows are starting soon.