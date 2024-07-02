Luke Bryan Revealed Major Pop Stars In Talks To Replace Katy Perry On American Idol, And I Know Which One I'd Pick
All three are great options, but there's one I'm rooting for.
The chatter surrounding who will replace Katey Perry on American Idol when the show returns in 2025 following its run on the 2024 TV schedule is going strong. Now, one of the show’s current judges and country superstar Luke Bryan has thrown a few names in the ring, and while I think all three are great options, there’s one who stands out to me.
Luke Bryan Revealed Three Pop Stars Who Are 'In The Talks' To Take Over For Katy Perry
While there’s been speculation about who will replace Katy Perry on American Idol– with Jelly Roll being a fan-favorite contender and rumors about Kelly Clarkson becoming a judge on the ABC competition rolling around – Luke Bryan just dropped new names. Keeping it in the realm of pop stars, the country singer told Billboard about three people they’ve apparently been in talks with:
Those are some seriously big names to throw around, however, all three make sense.
Currently, the show is expected to feature Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie as judges, and with Perry departing, it makes sense that they want to get another female pop artist onto the show. Plus, the star power these three carry and the audiences they’d probably bring with them are incredible. However, I think that of these three, Meghan Trainor is the best choice.
I Want Meghan Trainor To Join American Idol
Now, hear me out. While I do think P!nk would be a great choice, and Miley Cyrus proved to be a wonderful mentor to artists when she was a coach on The Voice, I think it’s Meghan Trainor’s time to shine.
First of all, she has a big personality that’s perfect for TV. I just know she’d have a blast working with the contestants, joking with the judges and listening to all the singers that come on the show. Over the last few years, she’s emerged as quite the TikTok star too through her funny videos that go along with her music releases, which leads me to my next point.
Meghan Trainor could help bring a new demographic to American Idol. While P!nk and Miley Cyrus could do this too, there’s no denying the viral success the “Been Like This” singer has found on social media, and I think she could help the show through it.
All around, I think Trainor would be a refreshing addition to American Idol. She’d help balance out the panel, she’d bring the funny and I know she’d genuinely care about helping the artists on the show because she said this during Watch What Happens Live in June:
Well, I’m sold! Meghan Trainor would be a great addition to American Idol, and clearly she really wants to do it.
While we’ll obviously miss Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will too, it’s always fun to see new stars joining panels on shows like this, and I can’t wait to find out who they pick!
As we learn more about who will be replacing Katy Perry on American Idol, we’ll be sure to keep you posted. To go back and see her, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on the most recent season of the show, you can stream it with a Hulu subscription.
