Luke Bryan Revealed Major Pop Stars In Talks To Replace Katy Perry On American Idol, And I Know Which One I'd Pick

The chatter surrounding who will replace Katey Perry on American Idol when the show returns in 2025 following its run on the 2024 TV schedule is going strong. Now, one of the show’s current judges and country superstar Luke Bryan has thrown a few names in the ring, and while I think all three are great options, there’s one who stands out to me.

(Image credit: ABC)

Luke Bryan Revealed Three Pop Stars Who Are 'In The Talks' To Take Over For Katy Perry

While there’s been speculation about who will replace Katy Perry on American Idol– with Jelly Roll being a fan-favorite contender and rumors about Kelly Clarkson becoming a judge on the ABC competition rolling around – Luke Bryan just dropped new names. Keeping it in the realm of pop stars, the country singer told Billboard about three people they’ve apparently been in talks with:

I’ve said several names. I think P!nk has been in the talks, Miley Cyrus has been in the talks, Meghan Trainor has been in the talks.

Those are some seriously big names to throw around, however, all three make sense.

Currently, the show is expected to feature Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie as judges, and with Perry departing, it makes sense that they want to get another female pop artist onto the show. Plus, the star power these three carry and the audiences they’d probably bring with them are incredible. However, I think that of these three, Meghan Trainor is the best choice.

(Image credit: Epic Records)

I Want Meghan Trainor To Join American Idol

Now, hear me out. While I do think P!nk would be a great choice, and Miley Cyrus proved to be a wonderful mentor to artists when she was a coach on The Voice , I think it’s Meghan Trainor’s time to shine.

First of all, she has a big personality that’s perfect for TV. I just know she’d have a blast working with the contestants, joking with the judges and listening to all the singers that come on the show. Over the last few years, she’s emerged as quite the TikTok star too through her funny videos that go along with her music releases, which leads me to my next point.

Meghan Trainor could help bring a new demographic to American Idol. While P!nk and Miley Cyrus could do this too, there’s no denying the viral success the “Been Like This” singer has found on social media, and I think she could help the show through it.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All around, I think Trainor would be a refreshing addition to American Idol. She’d help balance out the panel, she’d bring the funny and I know she’d genuinely care about helping the artists on the show because she said this during Watch What Happens Live in June:

I’ve done every interview in the world and said that that is my dream job, and I have emailed three awesome people who work in that world who don’t really have the full say, but I have begged for this job. I haven’t heard any updates, so check my emails. But, that is my dream job. I want to drive to work, American Idol, and then drive home. I love watching superstars go from they just auditioned to, I love being part of that process, I just get way too attached. It’s my favorite show — I’ve watched it since I was a child, so that’s my dream job.

Well, I’m sold! Meghan Trainor would be a great addition to American Idol, and clearly she really wants to do it.

While we’ll obviously miss Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will too, it’s always fun to see new stars joining panels on shows like this, and I can’t wait to find out who they pick!