Keke Palmer Had A Funny Reaction To Her Viral SNL Pregnancy Reveal, And Now I Can't Unhear It

Keke Palmer recently made headlines over wanting to quit Hollywood, but we hope she never does. That's because not only has Palmer starred in acclaimed movies like Nope and Hustlers, but she's one of showbiz's most hilarious and entertaining personalities. She certainly proved that when she guest-hosted Saturday Night Live and announced her pregnancy on air. She recently looked back on the viral moment and shared a take on the reveal that I just can't unhear now.

The way the former Nickelodeon child star announced that she was pregnant with a child of her own was nothing short of iconic. Keke Palmer officially dropped the news while hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time back in December 2022. At the time, she admitted that, while she tried to keep the news "on the down low," eagle-eyed fans were correct in assuming she was expecting.

It was during a recent appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show that she reminisced about the big night. The titular host called the Akeelah and the Bee star's joyful and joking monologue one of his favorites. He specifically pointed to a moment during her pregnancy announcement when she ripped open her suit jacket to reveal her burgeoning baby bump. Though then she humorously couldn't manage to get the buttons snapped back together afterward, leaving said bump out in the open. The conversation went as follows:

Jess Cagle: One of my favorite opening monologues on SNL was Keke Palmer. I mean, the big news is you revealed the pregnancy.

Keke Palmer: Yes.

Jess Cagle: And then the coat wouldn't button again. I re-watched it. I was like, ‘Is that button gonna work?’ Anyway, it was so good.

Not shockingly, Keke Palmer had a good sense of humor about the whole thing, likening her big "I am!" reveal to a cartoonish movie villain:

Keke Palmer: Every time I look at that, it makes me laugh because I'm like, ‘Why did I sound like a villain?’ I was like, ‘Everybody wants to know if I'm pregnant and I want to tell you, I am.’ I sounded literally like I was in a villain movie.

Jess Cagle: It was like dum, dum, dum. No, it was funny because you were like, ‘Don't you hate it when the internet is just wild with rumors about you and they're true?’

Seriously, I didn't think anything of that when first watching the reveal. However, now that she points out the villain comparison, I really can hear it. It's definitely funny but also eerie, too, If you think I'm crazy, check it out for yourself in the video down below:

The 30-year-old actress welcomed her son, Leodis Andrellton Jackson in February 2023, just a few months after the Saturday Night Live appearance. And though she gave fans a sweet update on how "mommy'ing is coming along" in the weeks following his birth, things got a great deal more complicated for the first-time mother in the months to come.

Keke Palmer's former boyfriend and father of her son, Darius Jackson, made headlines when he seemingly shamed the star for wearing a sheer dress at an Usher concert in July 2023. Though the couple spent her 30th birthday together a month later, by November 2023, the Human Resources star was granted a temporary restraining order against Jackson and temporary sole custody of their son, reported People.

Though the end of '23 was a tough one for the multi-hyphenate performer, she kicked off 2024 in good spirits, posting an Instagram Reel of herself swimming with stingrays on a beach vacation, with the caption that she'd "never been so happy" in her life.

And she has plenty to be happy about this year: she's set to star alongside Seth Rogen, Billy Murray and Aziz Ansari in the upcoming comedy, Good Fortune, though it hasn't been announced exactly when that funny flick will hit the 2024 movie schedule. When it does, Keke Palmer will likely be doing more interviews for it and undoubtedly making us crack up through it all.

Her unique sense of humor can only be matched by a few, and it was perfectly utilized during that SNL monologue. Folks are definitely going to continue to talk about that one for years to come, in my opinion. And maybe even more so now given the funny observation that the leading lady just offered up. Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm going to listen to that voice again.