Keke Palmer And Usher Had A Sweet Exchange After Her Own Partner Seemed To Shame Her Over The Sheer Dress She Wore To His Show

It was such a major moment when Keke Palmer announced she was pregnant while hosting Saturday Night Live. The internet freaked out over the exciting news, and now the actress is spending time with her newborn son. However, she’s also still getting out and having a blast, most recently she was seen in a gorgeous sheer dress at an Usher concert. While many praised the Nope star for her look and confidence, her partner seemingly shaded her over her outfit. Although, following that situation, the "My Boo" singer and Palmer shared a sweet exchange on Instagram.

Keke Palmer’s Partner Seemingly Shaded Her Over Her Sheer Dress

After the Usher concert ended, a video of Palmer and the singer jamming together made the rounds, and the actress’s partner Darius Jackson shared his thoughts on her outfit that night. She was wearing a sheer black dress, and he wrote about why he didn't like it. He was criticized heavily for his comments, and now his Twitter account where the post was uploaded has been deactivated. Via EW , he started his post by writing:

It’s the outfit tho..you a mom.

The comment came after Palmer announced her pregnancy while hosting SNL , and gave birth to their son Leodis in February. Immediately following the first tweet up, Jackson wrote:

We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.

Jackson was called out and slammed on social media for his comments. In the past, Palmer has clapped back at people who said she wasn’t pretty without makeup. However, in this case, she has not directly addressed what her partner said.

Keke Palmer And Usher Shared A Sweet Exchange After His Show

While Keke Palmer hasn’t responded to her partner’s post, she did share a sweet exchange with Usher.

Following the concert, Palmer took to Instagram to show her love for Usher and his show. Just like the time the Alice actress showed her appreciation for Taylor Swift , she passionately wrote about how much she adores the “Yeah!” singer. Check it out:

A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke) A photo posted by on

Part of her caption was dedicated to gushing over Usher's show, and noting how inspired she is by him. Keke Palmer wrote in part:

I am telling y'all right now, if you haven't seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!! Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer.

Usher then responded to Palmer’s post, sweetly writing:

The Big Boss!! Thank U for coming 🙏🏾

Many others also took to the comments to show their love and support for Keke Palmer, writing things like:

You look bomb! And yes, he is killing this show!!!!! -Christina Elmore

You look INCREDIBLE, I'm so proud of you and I love that you are LIVING while Mothering!!! Big Boss for REAL ❤️🙌🏾❤️ -Jamelia

You ate the look up and down. It’s giving mother, icon, free woman and we love you, AND support you!❤️ -Joy Ofodu

It’s so wonderful to see all the support Palmer is getting, including the nice note from Usher.