Keke Palmer Spent Her 30th With Her Ex And People Had Thoughts After That Usher Video

Actress Keke Palmer has been a celebrity for a long time now. Starting as a child actress, she's now a bonafide movie star who is absolutely dripping with charisma. It's perhaps for this reason that the public responded so strongly over drama she had with her ex and the father of their child Darius Jackson. But despite this controversy, Palmer celebrated her 30th birthday with her ex... and the internet has thoughts.

Keke Palmer has been making a ton of headlines related to her relationship with Darius Jackson. After Palmer had a baby, she and Jackson went viral over a possible feud. Namely Jackson seemingly shamed Palmer over a sheer outfit she wore to see an Usher show. Fans rallied around the Nope star, which is why they were so shocked when Keke celebrated her 30th birthday with him. Some of those fans tweeted out a reaction to their possible reunion, saying:

I’m confused by the condescending tweets r/e Keke Palmer and Darius whatshisname. The guy publicly slut shamed her in a way which could be read as abusive. Were people supposed to say nothing?August 28, 2023 See more

Video of the Palmer and Jackson on her 30th birthday quickly started to go viral online, leading many to sound off with their thoughts about this relationship. While celebrity break-ups often break the internet, theirs got even more attention after Palmer collaborated with Usher on a music video that seemingly threw shade at the father of her child.

Still, some weren't surprised to see Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson possible back together. Another popular response on X, formerly named Twitter, reads:

Baby nobody didn’t expect this lol. The girls love their men… poor, misogynistic, sexiest, jealous & all.

Of course, not everyone reacting online was casting judgement on this possible reunion. There are plenty who pointed out that the fact that Palmer and Jackson had a child makes their bond deeper, and guarantees that they'll be spending some time together for presumably the rest of their lives. As another person posted:

People need to remember they have a child together and it’s still in the best interest of the child for the parents to get along.

On a more cynical note, there are some folks online who think that Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson's beef wasn't actually real. Those people seem to think it was all a PR stunt for Palmer's collaboration with Usher. As one such person tweeted out:

They were never broken up, this was all a PR stunt for Usher & Keke😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PCpNUqPcWQAugust 26, 2023 See more

As previously mentioned, the post on Keke Palmer's birthday came after weeks of fans being galvanized and standing behind her. Given just how much of a beloved figure she is, the public took umbrage with her seemingly being slut shamed by the father of her child.

Another cynical fan pointed out how much Palmer's relationship was covered recently, saying:

i’m crying y’all was writing think pieces defending her and she got right back with him

In the end, Keke Palmer's personal life is just that: personal. We'll just have to see how her relationship with Darius Jackson plays out, as they continue to co-parent their child together. One thing is clear: fans are really invested in her life and career.

Professionally, Palmer has a number of exicting projects coming down the line including a role in Sister Act 3. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.