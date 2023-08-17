Kellie Pickler Breaks Silence Months After Husband's Death With Message For Her Supportive Fanbase

Six months ago, on February 17, Kellie Pickler’s husband Kyle Jacobs died at the age of 49. Now, on August 17, the country singer has broken her silence to share a heartfelt message for her supportive fanbase. While noting how hard it’s been since her partner’s death, she thanked her supporters, and she noted her plans to honor Jacobs’ memory.

To honor her husband, and to let the world know how she is doing, Kellie Pickler released a statement to People . In it she explained how she's been feeling recently, thanked her fanbase, and noted that they have helped her “get through the darkest time in [her] life.” You can read her full statement here:

One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still.' I have chosen to heed his advice. Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way. It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers. I am planning an intimate memorial for my husband, which will happen later this fall, that is what Kyle would have wanted.

It’s been shown time and time again, through her stint on American Idol , during her reality show and throughout her music career, that America loves Kellie Pickler , and her fans proved that once again as they supported her through this difficult time.

In May, it was reported that Jacobs’ died by suicide, and Taste of Country obtained documents confirming that his cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It also noted he had no drugs in his system. The toxicology result explained that he did have a history of “pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use.” Pickler and her assistant found him in February, and they called the police when they couldn’t get the door open to get to him.

Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs started dating in 2008, before getting engaged in 2010 and married on January 1, 2011. They were together for 15 years, and they did not have any children. During their time as a couple, they worked together on the reality show I Love Kellie Pickler, the country singer hosted the Sirius XM radio show Host on The Highway, and Jacobs, who was a songwriter, collaborated with artists like Kelly Clarkson and Tim McGraw.

Clearly, there is a lot of love out there for Killie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs, and she is very appreciative of it. In the coming months, she will be planning a memorial for her late husband, as her statement explained. We here at CinemaBlend send her our thoughts and condolences during this tough time.