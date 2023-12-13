Kelly Clarkson Admits To Regularly Peeing In The Shower, And Kenan Thompson Had Thoughts

Anyone with even the slightest bit of responsibility in life knows that making the most of your time every day is paramount. Though we might not admit it, pretty much everyone has come up with ways to save time that others might not approve of. I, for instance, enjoy taking the occasional walk as I eat dessert. Say, a nice Christmas sugar cookie or some peanut M&Ms. While that might sound weird, it turns out that Kelly Clarkson regularly does something that many people would likely find, well, way worse than weird: pee in the shower. And, when she told Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson about her habit, he definitely had some thoughts on the practice.

What Did Kelly Clarkson Say About Peeing In The Shower?

There are many reasons why Clarkson’s talk show was an immediate hit, but one of the biggest is probably the same reason that Clarkson herself is so popular. When she’s not talking about the sweet way she and Taylor Swift have bonded or getting real about why she left The Voice , she’s often hilariously unfiltered. When Kenan Thompson appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote his new book, the conversation turned to shower etiquette, and led to the chart-topping singer’s shower pee reveal:

Kelly: I pee almost every time in the shower! No listen, you can’t help it. It goes back to that childhood sleepover; they put your hand in the hot water. Sometimes you pee! ‘Cause it’s hot water, the hot water hits your body and [you have to go]. Not every time. But like, if I gotta go…

Kenan: I mean, I’m not against it and I’ve not never done it. I’ve done it. But when I do do it, I always feel so ashamed.

Kelly: You know what I feel? I feel productive.

Godspeed, Kelly Clarkson. We love you. For the record, she also noted that she brushes her teeth in the shower frequently (which Thompson called “gross”) and admitted that she tends to not actively wash her legs all the way down, though she does get some clean-leg points for shaving them daily.

Honestly, while I agree with Thompson that we’re both “glad” the talkative host is “open enough to say that,” I’m also on his side when it comes to his feelings on the practice. Although I have also “not never done it” (10-year-old Adrienne was…a situation), it really does seem like something a civilized human simply should not do. You know what? I think you really need to see how this whole conversation played out, because the bemused look on Thompson’s face says as much as Clarkson’s glee over revealing her shower habits. Take a look!

Despite how we may feel about how she spends her shower time, it’s hard to argue with the results. I would LOVE to be able to get ready for anything in a scant seven minutes!