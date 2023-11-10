Kelly Clarkson Reveals The Sweet Way She And Taylor Swift Have Bonded, And I Had No Idea
I love this so much for both of them.
As Taylor Swift drops album after album, specifically the re-recordings, she always shows love for her fellow artists. By featuring them on her projects and sending them sweet packages, it’s clear that the pop star has a lot of love for her fellow musicians. However, one artist she shares a super sweet bond with is Kelly Clarkson, and I had no idea.
During a SiriusXM event, E! News asked Kelly Clarkson about Taylor Swift, noting that the “Since U Been Gone” singer was one of the first people to put it out there that the “Anti-Hero” singer should re-record her music. Now, Swift sends Clarkson flowers after every one of her re-recordings, including 1989 (Taylor’s Version), the talk show host explained:
While it’s likely the two pop stars knew each other before Swift started her re-recordings, this passion they both have for protecting their art seems to be what really brought them together. Back in 2019, when Swift spoke out about the sale of her master recordings for her first six albums, Clarkson came to her defense, and she had a suggestion. She posted on X:
@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point 💁🏼♀️July 13, 2019
Not long after that, Swift began re-recording her music. While we don’t know if Clarkson’s tweet directly influenced her, clearly the Lover artist appreciates the support, because she’s been showing her love for the Chemistry artist with the re-release of every album. Continuing to gush about her love for the Eras Tour frontwoman, Clarkson said:
Game respects game, and I love Clarkson and Swift for that. Both women have kind of grown up in the spotlight, so it makes sense that they are very supportive of each other. While it’s widely known that Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are besties, the singer is also openly supportive and friendly with many other artists. This includes Clarkson, and others, like Maren Morris, who recently spoke very highly about working with the singer on Red (Taylor’s Version) and how Swift has supported her on The Tonight Show.
Continuing to gush about her love for Taylor Swift and her impact on the industry, Clarkson said:
All this comes after Clarkson clarified her comments about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship. She had mentioned that she wanted to keep pop news and football separate, and then reiterated that she was totally supportive of the duo, she simply wanted to watch football. That seemingly didn’t impact her real-life relationship with Swift, because when 1989 (Taylor’s Version) came out, the “Stronger” singer received her flowers and a lovely cardigan. Proving that these two have the sweetest bond.
Now, the question becomes, will Kelly Clarkson get flowers and maybe a black cardigan when Reputation (Taylor’s Version) comes out? My guess, is she absolutely will. Hopefully, we’ll also get to hear more about this sweet friendship these two share, and maybe, if dreams do come true, they’ll collaborate someday.
While that’s a far-off dream, what is reality is their adorable support of one another, and their projects that are available to now. To see what Kelly Clarkson is up to, you can watch The Kelly Clarkson Show every weekday on the 2023 TV schedule. As for Taylor Swift, she just released 1989 (Taylor’s Version), and the global leg of her Eras Tour has officially begun.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor and resident Swiftie at CinemaBlend. She also adores (and writes about) Ted Lasso, rom-coms and whatever streaming series is gracing our screens.
