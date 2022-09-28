Kelly Clarkson Made A Sweet Connection About Scarlett Johansson's Kids The MCU Star Says People Almost Never Notice

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Josts’ baby sure does have a unique name, and the couple received quite a bit of attention for naming their little guy Cosmo. However, in a recent interview with Johansson, Kelly Clarkson noted her love for the name and made an adorable connection between Cosmo and Johansson's daughter Rose.

The two ladies got to chatting about their kids during an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show . Clarkson then asked the Black Widow actress how they chose the name Cosmo, to which Johansson explained:

Oh gosh, yeah we just threw a bunch of letters together. Yeah it just seemed like a really kind of refresh[ing], I just thought it was so charming. And then, you know, our friends all liked it. And then Colin’s mom had a little bit of a harder time with it. She was like, ‘This seems..’ It wasn’t like sitting [with her]. She kept suggesting other versions of it for a while. I was like, ‘No, he’s already here, he’s out.’

Jost explained a while back that his mother did not love the name Cosmo and thought it was a “hippie thing.” But she eventually came around.

However, Clarkson enthusiastically expressed her love of the name, and she mentioned a floral connection between the names Cosmo and Rose.

I love that though. Because your daughter is Rose? My daughter is River Rose, that’s the only reason I knew that. But also I love that they’re both flowers! My kids hate plants with how much I love them.

To which Johansson happily confirmed the connection, explaining:

Not a lot of people make that connection. But yeah, Cosmo is like a really sweet little flower that comes in different shades of orange and yellow and stuff like that. That’s why my daughter liked it [the name].

Johansson’s daughter Rose is 8 years old. The actress had her with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac. Having an 8-year-old can lead to some curious questions for the parent, as Johansson has explained. However, they’re also at an age to get so excited about having a new built-in buddy. This is why I think it’s so cute to hear that Cosmo’s older sister loved the connection between their two names.

Johansson and Jost announced Cosmo’s birth back in 2021, after a year of being one of the internet's favorite couples. The two got married in October 2020 with the goal of “keeping it intimate” as Johansson explained, because COVID was still at its height. At their small ceremony, Jost’s SNL pal Steve Higgens officiated , and the duo partnered with Meals on Wheels as part of the event. The two have been fairly private about their children and marriage. However, Johansson did host an episode of SNL in 2019 where they joked about dating, and every once and a while they will chat about their kid on talk shows.