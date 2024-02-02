Kevin Costner's Divorce Pick Me Up Included Buying Himself A Pupper, And Yes, The Pictures Are Adorable

Kevin Costner has been dealing with a lot of stressful struggles lately. He reportedly left Yellowstone after five seasons due to scheduling conflicts, and he just went through a long divorce with his wife of 18 years . As Costner’s ex-wife reportedly moved out , this leaves room for a new member of the family in the form of an adorable puppy, and the actor let the world know about the new member of the family with some adorable pics.

After four months, Kevin Costner and ex-wife Christine Baumgartner settled their long and expensive divorce. Nothing says a new chapter in your life like getting a new canine companion. The Yellowstone actor delighted his fans with his new white labrador through Instagram photos of the pupper, and they're are incredibly adorable. Take a look at the dynamic duo down below and prepare to gush:

As you can see in the carousel of photos, Kevin Costner is watching in awe as his new puppy walks the walk on the grass. We also see a candid shot of the puppy looking straight at the camera like a pro, and another of Costner holding his dog who’s displaying a mushed-up face in his arms. Fans couldn’t help but be in awe of this lovable new addition to the Costner family. Now, the ongoing question is: What is this handsome dog’s name? One fan suggested Crash in reference to the character his dad played in the great baseball movie Bull Durham. Whatever his name is, this puppy is incredibly photogenic.

The divorce between Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner was a messy, lengthy process that came to a close in September. After 18 years of marriage and sharing three children together, Costner was reportedly “stunned” that his then-wife wanted a divorce . The reasoning was filed as “irreconcilable differences” with “no issue of cheating.” While there were rumors that his ex-wife wanted him to quit his Yellowstone , an insider claimed there was more to it than that with him wanting to focus more on Horizon: An American Saga.

As for how the ex-couple is doing now that everything is settled, there’s a rumor that Christine Baumgartner is seemingly dating again with friend and former neighbor Josh Connor. Kevin Costner, on the other hand, has the upcoming release of his two-part Western film Horizon: An American Saga. What we know about the Costner-directed Western is that it seems to have a Dances with Wolves vibe as it's about the expansion of the Old West before and after the Civil War.

Costner has been trying to make this epic Civil War-set project since 1988, and it looks like he has put a ton of work into this two-chapter film series by directing and co-writing the script. With this being a long-time passion project of his, I’m sure it won’t disappoint fans of the actor, Yellowstone, and the Western genre.

Kevin Costner has gone through a long, arduous divorce battle, and he has a lot going on professionally. But now, he can put that part of his life behind him and make fun memories between him and his precious upper.