Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife Has Reportedly Moved Out, And Her Temporary Living Plans Have Been Revealed

After photos of moving trucks showing up at Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's Santa Barbra home emerged yesterday, it's been reportedly confirmed that she's moved out. The issue surrounding the actor's ex-wife vacating their home has been a major point of contention in their divorce, and now it seems like she's officially left, and her temporary moving plans have been revealed.

As the Yellowstone star and the handbag designer’s divorce continues, a source told People Baumgartner has moved, and explained that she'll be staying on the property in the short-term. They claimed:

Christine is following the legal advice per the prenup and is vacating the family house. [She] will stay at a smaller house on the property that’s been used as a staff quarter.

They continued to talk about this decision for her to stay in the smaller house on the land, noting that this isn't the permanent solution.

This is a temporary solution. She is still looking for another house. She is staying in the area to not disrupt the kids’ lives. They will be back at school in the fall with their friends. Christine is trying to keep everything as normal as possible. Her sole focus is the kids.

It appears Baumgartner made the move on Friday, July 28, based on photos published by Page Six and the New York Post . This means she stuck to the ruling that she’d be out of the Santa Barbra home by July 31.

Over the course of the last few months, a major issue in this divorce has been Baumgartner's move. Initially, she refused to leave until “financial demands” were met. Even though their prenuptial agreement stated that she’d vacate the Santa Barbra property 30 days after filing divorce papers, she decided to hold out.

As negotiations continued, Christine Baumgartner requested a deadline of August 31 for her move out. Costner’s side asked her to leave by July 13. The judge landed on July 31 as the day she needed to leave.

Along with the move-out date, the judge also limited what Baumgartner could take from the house without her ex-husband’s agreement. The order signed by a judge read that she could remove “toiletries, clothing, handbags and jewelry.” It also stipulated that she can’t take items like “furniture, furnishings, appliances, and artwork.”

Overall, this is a major development in the divorce of Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner. However, her reported living situation in the smaller home on their property is merely a short-term solution. It seems like she will be looking for another home in the area in the coming months so their three teenage kids, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, can live their normal lives and go to school in the fall.

As more news about this divorce comes out, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.