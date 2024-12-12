No Offense To Kevin Costner (But Kind Of Offense To Kevin Costner) As Luke Grimes Shares Honest Take On Losing Yellowstone's Star For Final Episodes

While it’s never technically been confirmed, it’s also no secret that Kevin Costner’s exit from Yellowstone came after over a year of reported drama between him and Taylor Sheridan. Ultimately, the show moved on without him. Now, his on-screen son Luke Grimes has opened up about filming the final episodes of Yellowstone’s fifth season without the John Dutton actor, noting that it was easier to work on the show without him.

As the last few episodes of Yellowstone’s fifth season air on the 2024 TV schedule , Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton on the show, sat down with Esquire to discuss this final chapter. While fans were upset that Kevin Costner decided to hang up John Dutton’s cowboy hat, for his on-screen son, his departure made filming the show easier, as Grimes said:

Hopefully everyone can see that it was time. To be really honest, there was a part of Kevin being gone that meant some of the conflict was gone. Obviously, it didn’t make it super fun to be around. Not pointing any fingers, but it was actually the easiest season we’ve filmed.

For those who might not remember, the rumors flying around about Costner’s disputes over Yellowstone were dramatic. While not confirmed, issues over scheduling and how his character was being written – among other things – made for a very messy situation.

At one point a report from Puck News (via Esquire) even came out about an intense call Costner allegedly had with Taylor Sheridan where he apparently gave a list of demands that included “increased money, reduced shooting schedule, and – here’s the kicker – the right to review, approve and potentially veto every Sheridan script.” The creator of Yellowstone famously writes his own scripts, and he was reportedly not on board with that demand.

If all those rumors are true, it would make sense if the tension between the lead actor and the show’s creator caused conflict on set.

Of course, we don’t actually know what went down. However, we do know, thanks to Luke Grimes, that shooting Season 5B was much easier. And that was likely because that tension he mentioned was gone, seeing as Costner was gone too.

Now, we’re deep into the set of episodes that were made without Yellowstone’s long-time leading man. In fact, they didn’t wait at all to show how Costner was written out, as they revealed John’s death almost immediately in the mid-season premiere.

The response to that choice has been big, with some thinking the way John’s story ended tarnished the character’s reputation . However, it also makes for an interesting turn in the story as the Dutton kids try to figure out how to save the ranch their father spent his whole life trying to keep.

Thankfully, we’ll find out how they do just that this Sunday (December 15) when the finale of Yellowstone airs. It will likely be centered around Grimes' character Kayce giving the ranch away and maybe the explosive end of Jamie and Beth’s feud. Overall, it promises to be action-packed as the kids figure out what to do with the ranch following John Dutton’s death, and I personally can’t wait to see how it ends.