'Yellowstone' Season 5, Part 2 Interviews With Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser & More

“Yellowstone” returns for its epic conclusion with Season 5, Part 2. Stars Kelsey Asbille, Wes Bentley, Gil Birmingham, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly sat down with CinemaBlend to share stories from behind the scenes of production, break down their characters’ arcs throughout the series and what fans should keep in mind as the final season unfolds.

Video Chapters

00:00:00 - Intro

00:00:20 - What Fans Need To Rewatch For ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Part 2

00:03:13 - ‘Yellowstone’ Cast Talks Wrapping Production For The Final Time

00:04:36 - How Kevin Costner’s John Dutton Influences Everyone

00:05:56 - How Shooting ‘Yellowstone’ In Texas Differs From Montana

00:06:25 - Luke Grimes & Kelsey Asbille On Their Characters Finally Finding A Home

00:07:15 - Wes Bentley On How The Major Revelation Regarding Jamie & Beth’s Past Moved Him

00:08:24 - Outro