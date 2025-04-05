Kim Raver Broke Down Her Hot Hookup With Sophia Bush On Grey’s Anatomy And Explained Why It Was Important To Use An Intimacy Coordinator

Spoiler alert! This story discusses the April 3 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, “Don’t You (Forget About Me),” which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription if you’re not caught up.

Tensions had been building for a while between Kim Raver’s Teddy and Sophia Bush’s Cass on Grey’s Anatomy, and on the latest episode to air on the 2025 TV schedule, their mutual attraction finally hit a breaking point. Teddy and Owen opened up their marriage, providing the perfect opportunity for something to finally happen, and Teddy’s out-of-town conference gave them the setting. Raver opened up about their characters’ hot hookup, including why it was important to her that they use an intimacy coordinator.

Fans have been excited to see Sophia Bush join Grey’s Anatomy’s 21st season as Cass Beckman — aka the latest target of Owen Hunt’s jealousy — and we finally got what we all came to see when she and Teddy Altman skipped out on the conference for a hot hotel room makeout sesh. Kim Raver pulled double duty as not only one of the stars of the steamy scene but as director of “Don’t You (Forget About Me),” and she told THR it was important to her that they use an intimacy coordinator. The Teddy actress said:

We had an intimacy coordinator. Everything was very much mapped out, there was consent. It was really important to me that we had an intimacy coordinator because I’m directing and in the scene, so I wanted Sophia to feel that all of her choices [were heard] and that we both felt completely comfortable.

It makes sense with Kim Raver directing that episode — her second time at the helm — that she wouldn’t want there to be a power imbalance between her and Sophia Bush. While Teddy may have ultimately decided she didn’t want to be with Cass, Raver couldn’t say enough great things about her scene partner, saying of Bush:

She is absolutely amazing to work with. I’ve had such an incredible time with her. She’s such a professional, funny and collaborative. It’s really that thing of women supporting women and in this business to have that, especially as a director, is so important. Everyone sets the tone. You raise up other people who are expanding creatively and expanding in the business.

Kim Raver said she took a note from Debbie Allen and choreographed Teddy and Cass’ hotel room tryst like a dance. Everything was blocked out in advance and walked through with the intimacy coordinator beforehand, and she talked out any changes that needed to be made in service of her character. Raver continued:

There’s a whole set of steps you go through before you’re even film it, and Sophia was completely [great]. I would be filming it and then I’d come up with a new intention for Teddy — and I say intention, because that’s really important. Everything was physically blocked out, but the intentions were about when Teddy turns from being in the moment to stopping it. It was a real pleasure to direct Sophia and myself throughout the whole episode.

Teddy may have decided open marriage wasn’t for her, but meanwhile, Owen (Kevin McKidd) was taking full advantage of the situation, as we saw him in bed with Nora (Floriana Lima), his sister’s childhood friend. It looks like the truth comes out, too, in next week’s episode. Check out the preview below:

One thing you can always count on with Grey’s Anatomy is drama within Teddy and Owen’s relationship.

So what does that mean for Sophia Bush? Kim Raver played it coy when asked if Cass would be back around, saying she “honestly” doesn’t know. What she does know, however, is that:

It definitely gets more complicated.

I’m here for that. Tune in at 10 p.m. ET Thursday, April 10, on ABC (and streaming the next day on Hulu) to see if Owen comes clean about Nora and how Teddy reacts. And, if you want to start a Grey’s Anatomy rewatch, the first 20 seasons can also be streamed with a Netflix subscription.