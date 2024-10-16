Sophia Bush Announced She's Joining Grey's Anatomy With A Fun Video, And Fans Are Rightfully Freaking Out

There's a new doctor in the hosptial, and she's a pretty big deal! Sophia Bush will be joining the cast of Grey's Anatomy for the season airing on the 2024 TV schedule , and she couldn't be more excited. However, she's obviously not the only one thrilled about the news, because fans are rightfully freaking out about this addition too.

It was announced today that Sophia Bush will have a major recurring role in Grey's 21st season, according to Deadline . She'll be playing Dr. Cass Beckman, a trauma surgeon who works at Seattle Presbyterian and is married to Grey Sloan's cardiothoracic surgeon David Beckman. To show off her new character and her return to wearing scrubs, the actress posted this cute video on Instagram:

While Grey's Anatomy has turned many up-in-coming actors into stars – like Ellen Pompeo and Sandra Oh – and it’s had its fair share of famous cast members – like Debbie Allen – this is one of its highest-profile additions in recent history. Bush is an iconic television actress, and she's been a staple of network TV since the early 2000s.

So, there's understandably a lot of hype surrounding her joining the ensemble, as you can see from the smattering of comments her post received:

hello dr. beckman 🩺 -rileigh.ruot

DR SOPHIA BUSH?!? -betches

shut up!!! yessss🙌🙌🙌 -amandaaa6363

OMG OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!! -movish

Paging Dr. Davis ❤️‍🔥 -bean_water19

You know I don’t even watch greys but I will now -sam_ruiza

AGHHH THIS IS SO EXCITING - hailey.geib08

Along with starring in massive hits like One Tree Hill and Chicago P.D., the actress also has experience in the world of medical procedurals. Bush returned to network TV to star in and executive produced the CBS series Good Sam , which garnered comparisons to Grey’s . However, it sadly was part of a swath of cancellations in 2022 . So, it’ll be lovely to see the beloved actress back in scrubs.

While Grey’s has fewer episodes this season , it’s been promised that a whole lot of story will be packed into them, and we can’t wait to see how Bush is worked into it. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too long to see her as Dr. Beckman either. Per Deadline, she’ll be introduced in Episode 6, which will air on November 7.

Truly, this season of Grey’s Anatomy is shaping up to be an exciting one, especially considering the cast they’ve assembled for it. Along with the regulars and Bush, Natalie Morales will be back as Dr. Monica Beltran , and Scott Speedman is reprising his role as Meredith’s love interest Nick Marsh. Adding to the exciting list of recurring characters, Debbie Allen will return to play Catherine Fox. Plus, I’m sure the ABC show has some fun surprises up its sleeves too, because it always seems to.

