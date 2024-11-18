Sophia Bush Teases Her Grey’s Anatomy Return, And I Can’t Wait To See What It Means For Teddy And Owen

Grey’s Anatomy has had a pretty eventful last couple of weeks on the 2024 TV schedule . Those big character exits are finally happening , with Levi Schmitt deciding to take a job in Texas, and tragedy striking Mika Yasuda after her big car crash. However, we can’t ignore that amidst all the action and drama, one Sophia Bush made her highly anticipated Grey’s debut as Dr. Cass Beckman. The actress had high praise for the medical drama’s set, and as she teased more appearances to come on Season 21, I can’t wait to see how it will affect Teddy Altman and Owen Hunt.

Cass’ introduction in “Night Moves” — available to stream with a Hulu subscription — proved to be an issue for Owen (Kevin McKidd), when she spontaneously kissed Teddy (Kim Raver) after a few drinks. Owen, who I’ve long thought to be one of Grey’s Anatomy ’s worst love interests , immediately blamed his wife for leading Cass on, despite Teddy immediately shutting Cass down and emphasizing that her marriage was not open. Sophia Bush apparently has no trouble being the troublemaker, and she raved to ET about her experience on ABC hit’s set:

We had so much fun. Kim is just the most wonderful human, and that whole set, it’s a dream set to work on. Everyone is so kind, so dedicated. To see that kind of energy all these years into a show, I mean, Shonda [Rhimes] is a world-maker. I’m just loving it. And I get to do more surgery? Hello?

Wait, are we going to see Cass Beckman performing surgery? What could happen that results in the Seattle Presbyterian trauma surgeon operating at Grey Sloan? Whatever’s coming up, it sounds like Sophia Bush is excited to be back in the fictional O.R. after previously starring on Good Sam, a 2022 medical drama that only lasted one season on CBS.

We’ll have to wait to see exactly what happens when Cass pops back up, as she only said:

I can’t spill the secrets, but I can say I’m really having a great time.

I’m willing to bet that also means the drama between Cass, Teddy and Owen is far from over, and I am so here for it. Owen may have eventually come around to apologize to Teddy for over-reacting, but I don’t think that’s going to matter much if and when he comes face to face with the woman who kissed his wife and suggested that an open marriage might help them out of their slump.

Or maybe Owen will surprise me by being into Cass’ idea, and we’ll get some of those steamier storylines allowed by its new timeslot . Either way, I’m all in for more Sophia Bush on Grey’s Anatomy.

The actress didn’t specify when she’ll be back on the show, but fans would surely love to see her in this week’s episode “Drop It Like It’s Hot” — airing at 10 p.m. ET Thursday, November 21, on ABC — since this is the fall finale and the last episode until Grey’s Anatomy returns to the 2025 TV schedule in March.