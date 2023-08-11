King Of The Hill Cast And Fans Pay Tribute To Johnny Hardwick After His Death

King of the Hill fans were shocked after finding out Dale Gribble voice actor Johnny Hardwick died at age 64. The news was more surprising as no one knew Hardwick was ill. Now, the King of the Hill cast and fans have posted multiple tributes following the news to show their love for the voice actor.

After the sad news broke online, Hardwick’s King of the Hill family got on social media to express their love and admiration for the versatile actor. The first castmate to speak on his passing was Breckin Meyer, who voiced Dale’s son Joseph. He made a reference to the father-son bond between the two characters on his Twitter account in a loving tribute to the late YouTuber.

Was lucky enough to have Johnny Hardwick as my pops Dale for almost a decade. He will be so damn missed! RIP pic.twitter.com/pOvOG34289August 10, 2023 See more

Meyer’s familial statement was spot on given the image he chose to post. It appeared the TV father-son relationship spilled over to real life as the Clueless alum and Hardwick played the mismatched animated son-father duo for 13 seasons. Breckin Meyer’s remarks were followed by fellow King of the Hill alum Toby Huss. He worked with Hardwick regularly as Hank Hill’s abusive father Cotton and Laotian neighbor Kahn Souphanousinphone on the Emmy-winning animated comedy. Huss took to his Twitter account to remember his time with the late actor.

Goddamnit. He was a sweetheart. Thirteen years I worked with him on KOTH. A silly good man. Oh hell. My love to his family.

Huss was heartbroken over losing his King of the Hill cohort. Much like Breckin Meyer, the White House Plumbers star formed a lasting bond with Johnny Hardwick by working with him for over a decade on the TV show. Of course, Huss wasn’t the only longtime cast member to express his condolences as King of the Hill co-creator Mike Judge posted an image from the series featuring Dale Gribble. Before deleting his words, Judge wrote a moving comment to his late friend and castmate:

Sorry for everyone’s loss! We are gonna miss you, Johnny! Sha sha and just like sand thru a pocket he’s the stars now.

Despite deleting his words, the Beavis and Butt-Head mastermind kept the accompanying photo up. You can see the entire Instagram post below.

The Hank Hill voice actor followed up his sweet tribute by giving an official statement to TMZ. Mike Judge chose to eulogize the late comedian as he expressed his condolences to Hardwick’s family. He stated:

I am deeply saddened by the loss of my friend Johnny Hardwick. He was a great writer, actor, and comedian, and he will be deeply missed.

Johnny Hardwick’s castmates weren’t the only ones opening up about the Dale Gribble actor’s impact. Fans sent out an outpouring of love and support for the late actor. One Twitter user shared how impactful Hardwick’s performance on the show was along with a notable clip.

RIP Johnny Hardwick, whose work as Dale Gribble was a foundational comedy performance for me. This is just one of so many bits of pure hilarity he brought us. pic.twitter.com/IgtWKQ8lS7August 10, 2023 See more

Another fan chose to share not one but multiple memorable lines from Hardwick’s Dale from the original series on their Twitter. Look at their favorite Dale Gribble one-liners along with their sweet words in the tweet below.

There are so many amazing Dale Gribble lines it's almost impossible to go through them all, but here are a few of my favoritesJohnny Hardwick brought life to a role that will be very hard to duplicate, if they even try. RIP to a legend. pic.twitter.com/gCYGqtSQqaAugust 10, 2023 See more

One user hopped on their Twitter account to remember Johnny Hardwick’s Dale Gribble-style YouTube parody songs. Watch the late Hollywood writer singing his heart out as Dale in the clip below.

RIP Johnny Hardwick, voice actor of Dale Gribble from King of the Hill and master of pocket sand 😭 pic.twitter.com/SCGBN3jLUmAugust 10, 2023 See more

Another King of the Hill fan took to their Twitter account to call for the series revival to be canceled after hearing about Hardwick’s passing. Cancellation wasn’t the only thing on their mind as the Twitter user posted an on-brand meme of Dale Gribble.

R.I.P. Johnny HardwickJust cancel the KOTH reboot, at this point.No Luanne and no Dale? Why even bother, at that point? pic.twitter.com/m40CUcru8UAugust 11, 2023 See more

Besides voicing Dale Gribble for the Fox animated series, Johnny Hardwick served as a producer, writer, and story editor throughout King of the Hill’s entire series run. He was expected to return as the nasally-toned exterminator for the series’ streaming revival. Unfortunately, Hardwick hadn’t done any voice work before his untimely passing.

Besides voicing Dale Gribble for the Fox animated series, Johnny Hardwick served as a producer, writer, and story editor throughout King of the Hill's entire series run. He was expected to return as the nasally-toned exterminator for the series' streaming revival. Unfortunately, Hardwick hadn't done any voice work before his untimely passing. It is currently unclear if Dale Gribble will be recast or written out of the reboot.