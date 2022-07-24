Lacey Chabert’s Busy Hyping New Movie Groundswell, But Another One Of Her Hallmark Leading Men Had A Funny Response

Lacey Chabert’s been killing it over at Hallmark in recent years. She’s one of the leading ladies to stick it out with the network and sign an exclusive deal, and it’s a good thing too, as she’s started pitching projects like the tri-movie story The Wedding Veil and other projects. Next up is her summer Hawaii-set film Groundswell, which we’ve learned details about in recent months. Chabert’s been hyping the movie a lot – of course she should, Groundswell looks beautiful . Yet one of her Hallmark leading men doesn’t want you to forget about one of her other popular movies. Hint: Christmas is involved...

In the new, summery post, Chabert revealed that Groundswell will be premiering on August 21 and that she had a great time working with her co-star in the film, Hallmark leading man Ektor Rivera. You can see them posing for the official release reveal, below.

Of course, Ektor is pumped about working with Lacey Chabert too, and said as much in the comments, noting “it was a real pleasure” working with the star and totally relatable mom of 1. He also said the “list is endless” when it comes to the positives of being on set with the actress, who doubles as a producer on the film. It’s another comment that will really stand out to Hallmark fans, however.

In fact, if you scroll down a wee bit you may just notices a mischievous comment from Will Kemp. Kemp’s been in a couple of recent Hallmark movies with Lacey Chabert, Love, Romance & Chocolate and, of course, The Christmas Waltz. He sent some excited emojis before following up with a funny “p.s.” meant for his former co-star.

Ps. Can he waltz though?

Nothing like a little friendly teasing from one Hallmark leading man to another. Ektor Rivera might be surfing in Groundswell, but he actually appeared and became a finalist on the Univision version of Strictly Come Dancing, Mira Quien Baila, so assumedly he can dance, too, Mr. Kemp. The actor is a man of many talents, being a musical theater actor and a painter as well.

However, The Christmas Waltz is also notable in a sea of myriad Hallmark Christmas movies. It was Lacey Chabert’s big, romantic holiday movie in 2020 and it came during a time when Hallmark was very popular, partially due to being able to get back to filming in the Covid era before many other major Hollywood projects. It also happens to be well put together, and has continued to air on Hallmark’s Christmas movies schedule in the years since.

In fact, there’s been a movement online to give the movie a sequel, and Kemp has been an advocate of the possibility, previously retweeting a post for fans about “how to make it happen.” So, reminding the fanbase of his charming Hallmark movie with Chabert might have slight ulterior motives (in a good way!) as well.

We know that Kemp is expected back on the Hallmark Christmas circuit this year, but his announced project does not have him opposite the Mean Girls star. Kemp is set to lead Christmas in London opposite Reshma Shetty. In regards to Chabert, we should be learning more about what’s coming this holiday season soon.