Law And Order: SVU Guest Star Keke Palmer Is Still Obsessed With The Show, And Even Slid Into Mariska Hargitay's DMs A Couple Of Years Ago

Law & Order: SVU is currently airing its 26th season on the 2024 TV schedule, and there's no end in sight. That shouldn't surprise anyone either, because the show's following is huge, and includes some massive A-listers (like Taylor Swift). Keke Palmer, who actually guest-starred on SVU back in the day, is also a big fan. In fact, she's such a big fan that she slid into Mariska Hargitay's DMs a few years ago.

The Nope actress guest starred on Law & Order: SVU back in 2005 when she was just 12 years old. She played the oldest sister of three girls who were abducted from New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina and brought to New York in Season 7, Episode 10. Even before she was on the show, it had an impact on her when she was 6 because she had experienced sexual abuse the year prior. Palmer told Us Weekly she was starstruck when she was on set:

Olivia Benson, she was my detective. You get what I mean? On set, my mom had to talk me down off a ledge — I almost couldn’t do my lines, I was that starstruck by Mariska Hargitay. She was so amazing and nice.

Not only was little Palmer on what was probably her favorite show, but she also worked directly alongside both Hargitay and Christopher Meloni since her character helped Benson and Stabler find her kidnapper.

It was likely a dream and an experience that she would never forget. It turns out Hargitay didn't forget either. Palmer revealed she had a sweet exchange with the actress years later when she slid into her DMs:

Maybe two years ago, I DM’ed her: ‘Hey, Mariska, I don’t know if you remember we did Law & Order together. I just want to say I love you and think about how kind you were and hope you’re well.’ And she responded, ‘Keke, of course I remember. I’m so proud of you and everything you’ve been doing.’ It was lovely.

The fact that SVU has gone through hundreds of guest stars throughout its 20 seasons and Mariska Hargitay still remembered Keke Palmer's role is impressive. However, as we all know now, the Joyful Noise actress is an unforgettable performer.

Now, what I really need is Keke Palmer to return to SVU. She could play the same character she played when she was 12 or someone completely different. I don't really care, but no matter what, I need it to happen.

Since Palmer is one of many former child stars still acting today, it wouldn’t be surprising if she made another appearance on SVU or any other show in the Law & Order franchise. However, for now, nothing is in the works. Although, it seems like she'd be down to do it based on the sweet DM she sent Hargitay a few years ago.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Thanks to streaming, those with a Peacock subscription can watch Keke Palmer’s episode of Law & Order: SVU and see the impressive little actress that she was and still is. Then, start crossing your fingers that her path will cross with Mariska Hargitay's again sometime soon.