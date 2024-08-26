The Unusual Way Jennifer Lopez Went About Filing For Divorce From Ben Affleck, Per A Legal Expert

Being a celebrity can be a tricky thing, as it makes one's personal life into a public matter. We've seen this with couples like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, although few know this experience better than Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Countless rumors have swirled about that pair over the last few months, prior to Jennifer Lopez filing for divorce. And a legal expert recently spoke about the unusual way JLo went about filing for divorce.

Back in May it was reported that JLo and Affleck were living separately while they continued to co-parent their mixed family. Countless rumors swirled, but it certainly seemed like things weren't great with the A-listers' relationship. matrimonial lawyer Marilyn Chinitz recently spoke to People about the situation, and the unique decision to file for divorce without a legal council. She claimed that filing solo was "a statement" that the singer/actress was ready to move on. And regarding the rumor that Lopez and Affleck didn't have a prenup, Chinitz said:

The only time that you see people not having a prenup is when they've put most of their assets in trust for their children, and those trusts have been established and they wouldn't be part of the community [property].

While she doesn't know the intimate details of this case, the legal expert things that Lopez and Affleck are already working with a mediator. It remains to be seen if this true, and what's happening behind the scenes with the A-list couple. For their part, Bennifer have been photographed without their wedding rings for months.

Fans are super curious about exactly what happening behind the scenes, and how the former couple are navigating this difficult time. Affleck recently bought a new home, allowing for them to list the mansion the bought together. In the same interview with People Marilyn Chinitz, offered:

I think the next step is to see how he [Affleck] responds, and I think that will give us a clue as to what's going on.

Points were made. Given their long history together, it should be fascinating to see how the divorce proceedings for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ultimately play out. Will their years in the spot light result in them finding an agreeable arrangement end their marriage, or will they be bogged down with a long legal battle? Only time will tell.

It remains to be seen how Bennifer 2.0 ends things in court. Fans have watched as Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce has gone on for seven years, as they feud over shared assets and custody. Luckily for Ben and Jen, their children are from previous marriages, so the latter issue shouldn't be much of an issue.

Personal life aside, both Affleck and Lopez have a number of projects coming down the line. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.