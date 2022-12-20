LEGO Masters Judge Praises Leslie Jordan’s ‘Incredible Gift’ In Honor Of The Late Actor’s Appearance On The Fox Show

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular "Soaring Snowmobiles." Read at your own risk!

LEGO Masters returned to television with its Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular, which pits pairings of celebrities and former contestants against one another for a cash prize for the charity of their choosing. The special features the late actor Leslie Jordan, who taped it ahead of his death. Jordan was praised by judge and Brickmaster Amy Corbett, who said he had an "incredible gift" in a sweet post.

Amy Corbett shared her thoughts about Leslie Jordan – who competed alongside other celebrities including actress Cheryl Hines, actor Finesse Mitchell, and singer Robin Thicke – during the LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular on Instagram. Corbett spent a good time around all these stars and had the following to say about the late Call Me Kat star:

It truly was an honour to have Leslie on the show. He had an incredible gift to just make people smile. May he light up all of your screens over the next few nights, and fill them with joy. What a special soul.

Leslie Jordan was paired with former LEGO Masters Season 1 contestant Mel Brown. The duo made a cart that launched an excess of twenty feet but they were unable to beat some of the others in the latest competition.

Luckily, there are no losers during the Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular in the spirit of the season, so there will be more opportunities to see Leslie Jordan even after his team fell short in the first challenge. Jordan played for a charity that helps raise awareness for Epidermolysis Bullosa, a rare skin condition that makes children's skin fragile.

Leslie Jordan's appearance in LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular is just the latest appearance for the actor on the Fox network after he passed away at the age of 67 in October. Those with a Hulu subscription can revisit Season 8 of The Masked Singer, where he appeared as a guest judge in another taped appearance. Call Me Kat was also in the process of filming Season 3 at the time, and the show paused production in the wake of his untimely death.

The actor was on his way to film Call Me Kat back in late October when his car crashed into the side of a building. It is believed that Leslie Jordan underwent some sort of medical event which caused the crash and ultimately ended his life. TMZ reported that Jordan had complained of shortness of breath in the time prior to his accident and had a scheduled appointment with a cardiologist.

Call Me Kat has confirmed that Leslie Jordan won't appear in the rest of Season 3, so fans shouldn't expect to see him when it returns along with other shows in the 2023 TV schedule. For now, viewers can continue to enjoy him on the remainder of the LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular on Fox on Tuesday, December 20th and Wednesday, December 21st at 8:00 p.m. ET.