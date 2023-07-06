Lily-Rose Depp Spoke Out And Celebrated The Idol As It Wrapped Controversial Season 1 On HBO

The Idol has concluded Season 1 over at HBO, and as many who followed the show's timeline of controversies know, it was a wild ride. Unsurprisingly, star Lily-Rose Depp had some things to say about the show following its first season finale, and it turns out that she was in a celebratory mood following the whiplash-inducing episode.

If Lily-Rose Depp has some negative thoughts about The Idol, she wasn't sharing them in her recent Instagram post. The star had many thanks to give to many people and really let the love flow in her caption tied to photos from the set:

That’s a wrap on season 1 of @theidol 🩰 Thank you all for watching, listening, laughing & crying with us. Thank you to everyone-cast, crew, and everyone in between-who poured their hearts into making this show. Thank you Sam and Abel for the wildest, most beautiful journey of my life. & My idol family… I love you guys till the end of time ❤️Idol forever❤️ xoxo Jocelyn

The Idol had a number of critics who came after it for how it over-sexualized Lily-Rose Depp's character Jocelyn and scenes that were extreme in terms of content and nudity, even for HBO. There's no talk of any of that here from Lily-Rose Depp, who even went so far as to call it the "most beautiful journey" of her life.

Lily-Rose Depp's response shouldn't be too surprising, as she's spoken highly of her time on The Idol for a while now. To her credit, CinemaBlend's Nick Venable was a fan of her performance as Jocelyn, and he's not alone in that. It's possible that, regardless of thoughts on the show, this could be seen as another major stepping stone in Depp's career and the start of a promising career in television.

Right now, it's up in the air whether or not we'll get more stories with Depp's Jocelyn. The Idol Season 2 has not been greenlit by HBO, and I think it's fair to wonder whether or not the network will renew the series, given the issues that surfaced in making Season 1.

Lily Rose-Depp's co-star Abel Tesfaye, known professionally as "The Weeknd," had his own thoughts to share following The Idol season finale. His post was a little more specific to Depp and seemingly nodded to all the show went through on its way to its HBO debut:

The Idol fans might find the messaging of the two stars familiar, as it almost feels like I'm watching the finale again with my Max subscription. Both posts exude the same energy as their characters in the show. I'm not sure if that's meta, given the series was alleged to be satire, or if it's just life imitating art. Should Season 2 happen, I would certainly be intrigued to see where things go.

The Idol Season 1 is finished, but it'll live on via on-demand services and on Max. It's a series worth checking out, but readers should be warned it's as divisive as critics and others have billed it. Still, if you're looking for a short summer show that is part of a larger conversation about the lives of artists and the drama tied to the show, this is one to watch.