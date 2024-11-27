Lindsay Lohan Is Back On Netflix With Our Little Secret, And It’s No Secret How Critics Feel About The Christmas Flick
'I cringed, I grimaced, I said ‘No!’
The 2024 Netflix calendar has been stuffed with fun Christmas flicks from stars like Lacey Chabert, Christina Milian and Chad Michael Murray, but it’s not really the holidays until Lindsay Lohan hits the Christmas movie schedule, right? Our Little Secret is the latest from LiLo’s partnership with one of the best streaming services, and critics were able to screen the project ahead of its November 27 release. Let’s see what holiday hijinks await.
Our Little Secret will see Lindsay Lohan’s Avery bump into her ex when she goes home with her boyfriend to spend their first Christmas together. The former couple choose to keep their history a secret from the other revelers. An impressive ensemble lends their talents, including Ian Harding, Kristin Chenoweth, Dan Bucatinsky, Judy Reyes and Lohan’s Mean Girls co-star Tim Meadows, but unfortunately, Variety’s Owen Gleiberman says that’s not enough to save this movie from being a full cringe-fest. The critic writes:
Johnny Oleksinski of the N.Y. Post disagrees with the above critic, but only so far as how much they enjoyed Irish Wish. The cringe was aplenty for Oleksinski, who said that while Lindsay Lohan’s two previous Netflix rom-coms were “atrocious,” Our Little Secret is merely “bad.” Hard pass, he says, rating the film 1.5 out of 4 stars:
Emma Kiely of Collider gives the movie 4 out of 10, saying the movie can’t execute its playful plot due to a lack of chemistry between Lindsay Lohan and Ian Harding, along with the fact that there is no attempt to make the characters talk like real humans. Kiely says:
Archika Khurana of Times of India says the lead actors try their best to navigate the awkward material, but the plot is too contrived to allow either of them to shine. Khurana rates the 2.5 stars out of 5, writing:
However, Sarah Musnicky of But Why Tho seems to feel no guilt about her love for Our Little Secret. If you’re going to watch just one of Netflix’s holiday offerings, forgo Christina Milian’s perfect holiday flick, just say no to Hot Frosty’s “cheeky, wanton lust” and dance right past Chad Michael Murray’s “spicy but comical” flick. Lindsay Lohan is where the holidays are. Musnicky gives Our Little Secret an 8 out of 10 and says:
Those who have invested time into the somewhat confusing Netflix’s Christmas universe or Lindsay Lohan’s light-hearted contributions to the streamer (guilty on both accounts) will likely not be deterred by the overall negative reviews coming out of Our Little Secret, so fire up that Netflix subscription, because the movie is available to stream now.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.