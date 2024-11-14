Lindsay Lohan And Lacey Chabert Are Both On Netflix This Year, And Of Course There's A 'So Fetch' Mean Girls Reunion Photo
Cue up the 'Jingle Bell Rock!'
October 3rd may be the traditional day we all celebrate Mean Girls (and the day Aaron Samuels asked Cady what day it was), but fans have been spoiled over the years with several reunions and references happening around the holidays. That’s because some of the stars of the iconic 2004 teen movie often partake in holiday rom-coms, and this year’s Christmas movies are no different. Both Lacey Chabert and Lindsay Lohan appear on the 2024 Netflix schedule, so of course the former co-stars shared a moment together that was “so fetch.”
Lacey Chabert is spicing up Netflix’s holiday lineup with her recently released Hot Frosty, while Lindsay Lohan’s Our Little Secret will hit the 2024 movie calendar on November 27. The two crossed paths while doing a press day for Netflix (one of the best streaming services), and thankfully Lohan posted the moment to her Instagram Stories, including an obligatory reference to Chabert’s Mean Girls character:
The actresses look simply stunning in their outfits. Lindsay Lohan opted for a long-sleeved, floor-length cream gown, while Lacey Chabert went with a sassy sleeveless number of black latex. Echoing the Parent Trap star’s sentiment, Chabert reposted the Story on her own social media, adding “Love you!” in the corner underneath the Mean Girls “Jingle Bell Rock” sticker.
In Mean Girls, Lindsay Lohan plays the new student Cady Heron who gets invited to join the popular clique, aka The Plastics. Lacey Chabert plays Gretchen Wieners, one of The Plastics who loves to describe things as “so fetch,” despite queen bee Regina George’s insistence that she, “Stop trying to make ‘fetch’ happen.”
With so many of Mean Girls’ quotes maintaining their popularity today, it’s no wonder that they keep popping up not just in the mini-reunions that the cast treats us to, but in the movies themselves. Lacey Chabert has also used Gretchen Wieners quotes when promoting her upcoming Hallmark movies.
For example, both Hot Frosty and Lindsay Lohan’s 2022 Netflix offering Falling for Christmas included “Jingle Bell Rock” as a nod to the Plastics’ dance number in the popular flick, and their Mean Girls co-star Jonathan Bennett included his own hilarious callback in The Holiday Sitter.
Jonathan Bennett, who played the aforementioned Aaron Samuels, has talked about the special bond he has with Lacey Chabert due to their Mean Girls and Hallmark connections. The duo — like Lohan and Chabert — even had a sweet reunion this year when Bennett appeared on the actress' Hallmark+ series Celebrations with Lacey Chabert.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mean Girls fans are always down for a reunion between the stars, even if it doesn’t come on October 3rd, but if you can’t wait to see what easter eggs might pop up in the cast members’ holiday movies, you can always watch the 2004 classic or its 2024 musical remake, which can both be found streaming on Prime Video or with a Paramount+ subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.