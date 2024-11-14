Lindsay Lohan And Lacey Chabert Are Both On Netflix This Year, And Of Course There's A 'So Fetch' Mean Girls Reunion Photo

October 3rd may be the traditional day we all celebrate Mean Girls (and the day Aaron Samuels asked Cady what day it was), but fans have been spoiled over the years with several reunions and references happening around the holidays. That’s because some of the stars of the iconic 2004 teen movie often partake in holiday rom-coms, and this year’s Christmas movies are no different. Both Lacey Chabert and Lindsay Lohan appear on the 2024 Netflix schedule , so of course the former co-stars shared a moment together that was “so fetch.”

Lacey Chabert is spicing up Netflix’s holiday lineup with her recently released Hot Frosty, while Lindsay Lohan’s Our Little Secret will hit the 2024 movie calendar on November 27. The two crossed paths while doing a press day for Netflix (one of the best streaming services ), and thankfully Lohan posted the moment to her Instagram Stories , including an obligatory reference to Chabert’s Mean Girls character:

(Image credit: Lindsay Lohan's Instagram Stories)

The actresses look simply stunning in their outfits. Lindsay Lohan opted for a long-sleeved, floor-length cream gown, while Lacey Chabert went with a sassy sleeveless number of black latex. Echoing the Parent Trap star’s sentiment, Chabert reposted the Story on her own social media, adding “Love you!” in the corner underneath the Mean Girls “Jingle Bell Rock” sticker.

In Mean Girls, Lindsay Lohan plays the new student Cady Heron who gets invited to join the popular clique, aka The Plastics. Lacey Chabert plays Gretchen Wieners, one of The Plastics who loves to describe things as “so fetch,” despite queen bee Regina George’s insistence that she, “Stop trying to make ‘fetch’ happen.”

With so many of Mean Girls ’ quotes maintaining their popularity today , it’s no wonder that they keep popping up not just in the mini-reunions that the cast treats us to, but in the movies themselves. Lacey Chabert has also used Gretchen Wieners quotes when promoting her upcoming Hallmark movies .

For example, both Hot Frosty and Lindsay Lohan’s 2022 Netflix offering Falling for Christmas included “Jingle Bell Rock” as a nod to the Plastics’ dance number in the popular flick, and their Mean Girls co-star Jonathan Bennett included his own hilarious callback in The Holiday Sitter.

Jonathan Bennett, who played the aforementioned Aaron Samuels, has talked about the special bond he has with Lacey Chabert due to their Mean Girls and Hallmark connections. The duo — like Lohan and Chabert — even had a sweet reunion this year when Bennett appeared on the actress' Hallmark+ series Celebrations with Lacey Chabert.

