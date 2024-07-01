Lindsay Lohan Is Gearing Up For Freaky Friday 2, But That’s Not The Only Reason She’s Emotional About Returning To Disney

After success in the early aughts, Lindsay Lohan has returned to acting. She kickstarted her emotional return by starring in two holiday romantic comedies that are available to stream on Netflix, with a third set to release later this year during the Christmas season. It’s been fun getting to see her tackle more adult roles and prove her talents, but the movies (like Irish Wish) have left a lot to be desired for critics. Hopefully, all of that changes now that she is returning to her Disney roots to appear in Freaky Friday 2.

While there are plenty of wacky body swap movies out there, fans have been interested in a Freaky Friday 2 sequel for ages. When Jamie Lee Curtis and Lohan began teasing the possibility, they wanted it even more. The sequel has officially started production, but other than Curtis sharing a sweet memory, there’s still a lot we don’t know about the highly anticipated film.

Last week, Lohan sat down with Good Morning America to talk about the sequel and how she’s handling being a mother. While the interview was insightful, there was an emotional moment where the actress reflected on what it felt like returning to the iconic Walt Disney Studios lot that didn’t make the final cut. Thankfully, the video is making rounds on Lindsay Lohan Fan Update accounts on social media. After being asked what it’s like to be on set again, Lohan said:

Being back on the Disney lot because that’s not just Freaky Friday for me. That’s The Parent Trap. That’s Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen. That’s Herbie. It’s so many moments for me, so when I got there I kind of felt like this essence of a little kid again. I’m so grateful for every moment of it, just every second. It’s just — I’m going to like get emotional. It’s a great experience.

There aren’t many childhood actors who look back on the early days of their career with fond memories — especially ones who came up through the Disney pipeline. It’s refreshing, though, to hear the Mean Girl actress’s emotional take on returning to the studio that helped launch her career.

Those who grew up in the early aughts will remember that Lohan was Disney’s live-action “it” girl for several years. Though she appeared in several minor roles on television, her career really began when she landed the role of Hallie and Annie in Disney’s The Parent Trap reboot. Five years later, Lohan appeared in her second Disney role in Freaky Friday, which marked her transition from a child to a young adult actress. She went on to film two other films for Disney in between filming the cult classic 2000s film Mean Girlss Rcently, she also appeared in the movie's musical adaptation in a cameo role.

With her history of appearing in sequels/adaptations and her fond reflection on being back with Disney, it seems likely that we might see her reprise some of her other iconic roles in the future. Her The Parent Trap co-star, Lisa Ann Walter, is definitely campaigning for a sequel.

For now, fans can revisit Lohan’s iconic Disney roles by streaming all of the movies with an active Disney+ subscription. And don’t forget to keep a close eye on all the 2024 upcoming movie releases — Freaky Friday 2 won’t make an appearance since production has just begun, but Lohan’s Netflix Christmas movie definitely will.