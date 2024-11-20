Lindsay Lohan Just Dropped A Freaky Friday 2 Reveal, And I Could Not Be More Pumped For The OG Connection

It’s wild to think that more than 20 years later, fans are finally getting the Freaky Friday sequel we’ve all been hoping for, with the stars already having celebrated the sequel being wrapped . Not only are we reuniting with our favorite body-swapping mother-daughter duo, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, but this new reveal cements that Disney is going all-in on the nostalgia factor—and trust me, you’ll love it. According to Lohan, Anna’s band, the Pink Slip, is reuniting, and I honestly could not be more excited for the OG film connection.

Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon earlier this week, Lohan couldn’t contain her excitement while spilling the tea about the highly anticipated sequel to one of the best 2000s movies . The former The Parent Trap star revealed:

…Pink Slip is back together. The band. Yeah.

Alright, I’m already singing “Take Me Away” in my head! This exciting news follows the confirmation that Christina Vidal and Haley Hudson are returning to reprise their roles in the sequel. Lohan went on to share:

We just finished in August… It was just so… I mean, it just been such a labor of love to make happen. And Jamie and I, even at the table read, we were just smiling so big that we couldn’t–I don’t think we were acting well because we were so happy.

The Mean Girls star’s latest reveal comes perfectly timed with a juicy tidbit Jamie Lee Curtis shared about her onscreen daughter’s big musical moment in the sequel. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly back in August, Curtis couldn’t hold back her excitement, predicting that the movie will deliver a “big hit” thanks to a standout musical number. If you’re like me, this practically screams the return of Pink Slip and, fingers crossed, one of their iconic tracks.

Curtis teased the moment, saying:

I’m telling you right now, this one played a song last night at the Wiltern, and it is in my ear like one of those Star Trek earworms… I’m telling you, it’s going to be a monster hit. I’m not going to tell you what it’s called because we’re in the middle of making it, but there are some old favorites played in this movie.

Sounds like the upcoming Freakier Friday isn’t just bringing back the laughs but a severe dose of nostalgia, too. And honestly, my 2000s kid soul is ready for it.

In the original Freaky Friday, Curtis and Lohan stole hearts as single mom Tess and teenage daughter Anna Coleman, whose lives were hilariously turned upside down after a magical fortune cookie caused them to swap bodies. The duo had to survive a day in each other’s shoes to return to normal—learning a lot about family, empathy, and themselves.

The sequel–which we recently got our first look at–is written by Jordan Weiss and directed by Nisha Ganatra, and takes the story to the next chapter. Anna is now grown with a daughter of her own, navigating the complexities of becoming a stepmom in her new marriage. But in true Freaky Friday fashion, a fresh twist on the iconic body swap trope promises plenty of laughs and heartfelt moments.

The cast for Freaky Friday 2 is shaping up to be an absolute powerhouse! Joining the sequel are fresh faces Manny Jacinto, Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, adding new energy to the story. But don’t worry, longtime fans—some familiar favorites are also returning. Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao are all set to reprise their roles, making this reunion one to get seriously excited about!