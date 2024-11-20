Lindsay Lohan Just Dropped A Freaky Friday 2 Reveal, And I Could Not Be More Pumped For The OG Connection
Okay, this reunion has me freaking out!
It’s wild to think that more than 20 years later, fans are finally getting the Freaky Friday sequel we’ve all been hoping for, with the stars already having celebrated the sequel being wrapped. Not only are we reuniting with our favorite body-swapping mother-daughter duo, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, but this new reveal cements that Disney is going all-in on the nostalgia factor—and trust me, you’ll love it. According to Lohan, Anna’s band, the Pink Slip, is reuniting, and I honestly could not be more excited for the OG film connection.
Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon earlier this week, Lohan couldn’t contain her excitement while spilling the tea about the highly anticipated sequel to one of the best 2000s movies. The former The Parent Trap star revealed:
Alright, I’m already singing “Take Me Away” in my head! This exciting news follows the confirmation that Christina Vidal and Haley Hudson are returning to reprise their roles in the sequel. Lohan went on to share:
The Mean Girls star’s latest reveal comes perfectly timed with a juicy tidbit Jamie Lee Curtis shared about her onscreen daughter’s big musical moment in the sequel. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly back in August, Curtis couldn’t hold back her excitement, predicting that the movie will deliver a “big hit” thanks to a standout musical number. If you’re like me, this practically screams the return of Pink Slip and, fingers crossed, one of their iconic tracks.
Curtis teased the moment, saying:
Sounds like the upcoming Freakier Friday isn’t just bringing back the laughs but a severe dose of nostalgia, too. And honestly, my 2000s kid soul is ready for it.
In the original Freaky Friday, Curtis and Lohan stole hearts as single mom Tess and teenage daughter Anna Coleman, whose lives were hilariously turned upside down after a magical fortune cookie caused them to swap bodies. The duo had to survive a day in each other’s shoes to return to normal—learning a lot about family, empathy, and themselves.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The sequel–which we recently got our first look at–is written by Jordan Weiss and directed by Nisha Ganatra, and takes the story to the next chapter. Anna is now grown with a daughter of her own, navigating the complexities of becoming a stepmom in her new marriage. But in true Freaky Friday fashion, a fresh twist on the iconic body swap trope promises plenty of laughs and heartfelt moments.
The cast for Freaky Friday 2 is shaping up to be an absolute powerhouse! Joining the sequel are fresh faces Manny Jacinto, Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, adding new energy to the story. But don’t worry, longtime fans—some familiar favorites are also returning. Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao are all set to reprise their roles, making this reunion one to get seriously excited about!
Freakier Friday is set to release on the 2025 movie schedule, hitting theaters on August 8. Until then, how about revisiting the OG flick–and Pink Slip’s discography–by streaming the film with your Disney+ subscription?
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.