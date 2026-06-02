Brooks Nader’s Always Been A Bikini Girl. Then Baywatch Came Along

As the Baywatch reboot continues to film, Brooks Nader is making waves. The model-turned-reality star-turned-actress will be starring in the new Fox series as Selene, Captain of the Zuma Beach lifeguards. She knows she’s not necessarily an actress but, in her own way, she's still be very prepared to take on this new role. To that point, Nader has long known how to rock swimwear and, while she's long been a big fan of bikinis, it seems her new gig is changing that.

Nader has definitely shared photos of herself rocking various bikinis and, as a Sports Illustrated model, she’s definitely had to rock the two-piece ensemble. Every once in a while, though, she surprises people by wearing a one-piece, as evidenced by a post she shared in 2025 before landing Baywatch. Apparently, her turn as a lifeguard has been impacting her choice of swimsuit, as she told Page Six Style about her more recent preferences:

[I’m] 100% into one-pieces. I love Tropic of C.

Filming for Baywatch is ongoing after kicking off in February, and I love that Nader has apparently taken the one-piece swimsuit trend to heart and applied it to her personal life. Don't get me wrong, there are certainly merits to bikinis, and plenty of stars have rocked them in tremendous fashion. Still, I'd argue that the one-piece has become something of a novelty amongst celebrities, so Nader is certainly setting herself apart from the pack (as per usual).

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Not only is Nader wearing more one-pieces in her everyday life, but she’s also been utilizing swimsuits for her runaway appearances. Just recently, while walking in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show, she sported a red one-piece -- on theme with Baywatch -- as well as a black suit with a thong back.

That’s not to say that bikinis are officially out of Nader’s life. While she may not be wearing them to the beach as much anymore or even on the runway, I wouldn't be surprised if some of her further photoshoots include them. Plus, maybe there's a chance that Nader's slow motion-running Baywatch character might even sport a two-piece ensemble in certain episodes.

Apart from her swimsuit choices, the former Dancing with the Stars contestant has apparently been working hard on the Baywatch revival. She’s been taking pointers from OG stars Pamela Anderson and Carmen Electra, and she previously responded to the backlash she’d been receiving over her new role. Since the Baywatch reboot cast is filled with veteran actors, reality stars and influencers, I'd say she's a perfect fit, and it's clear that doesn’t care what people think.

The Baywatch show is set to debut on Fox sometime in 2027, and the show is being touted as a fresh take on this pop culture staple of a franchise. If anything, fans who are on the fence about the show should know that iconic red swimsuits will be on tap and that multiple OG stars returning. I'm looking forward to seeing Brooks Nader put her stamp on the franchise and, if this new show is a success, I wouldn't be surprised if she became more synonymous with a one-piece suit than a bikini.